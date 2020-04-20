CITY
Watseka
Watseka Police responded to a theft in the 100 block of West Oak at 10:28 a.m. April 16.
Watseka Police responded to a vehicle complaint in the 800 block of East Walnut at 12:04 p.m. April 16.
Watseka Police responded to a report of a burglary in the 200 block of East Locust at 4:15 p.m. April 16.
Watseka Police responded to a civil disturbance in the 100 block of Hubbard Court at 8:28 p.m. April 16.
Watseka Police responded to a report of fraud in the 500 block of East Walnut at 10:14 a.m. April 17.
Watseka Police responded to a report of violation of order of protection in the 400 block of North Second at 1:08 p.m. April 17.
Watseka Police responded to a domestic call in the 500 block of East Porter at 3:19 p.m. April 17.
Watseka Police responded to a fight in progress in the 500 block of East Walnut at 3:20 p.m. April 17.
Watseka Police responded to a report of a suspicious person in the 1700 block of East Walnut at 4:59 p.m. April 17.
Watseka Police responded to a 911 open line in the 300 block of East Cherry at 8:02 p.m. April 17.
Watseka Police responded to a vehicle complaint in the 300 block of West Mulberry at 7:59 a.m. April 18.
Watseka Police responded to an animal complaint in the 200 block of South Eighth at 4:04 p.m. April 18.
Watseka Police responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle in the 800 block of North Virginia at 9:04 p.m. April 18.
Watseka Police responded to a 911 hangup in the 100 block of East Walnut at 2:25 a.m. April 19.
Watseka Police responded to a report of a town vehicle in the 400 block of North First at 8:18 a.m. April 19.
Watseka Police responded to an ordinance violation in the 500 block of North Fourth at 2:44 p.m. April 19.
Watseka Police responded to a report of loud music in the 400 block of North Eighth at 3:32 p.m. April 19.
Watseka Police arrested Derrick J. Butler, 30, Watseka, at 5:12 p.m. April 19 for domestic battery. He was taken to the Iroquois County Jail.
Watseka Police responded to a report of a fight in progress in the 200 block of East Walnut at 6:32 p.m. April 19.
Watseka Police responded to a domestic call in the 100 block of East Oak at 9:55 p.m. April 19.
Watseka Police responded to a report of a suspicious person in the 100 block of West Walnut at 1:31 a.m. April 20.