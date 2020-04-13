CITY
Watseka
Watseka Police investigated a burglary in the 100 block of North Jefferson at 10:43 a.m. April 9. According to police reports, after an investigation was completed, Travis L. Houser, 29, Wtseka, was charged with burglary and theft over $500. Houser was already being held at the Iroquois County Jail and charges were added.
Watseka Police responded to a disturbance in the 200 block of South Second at 10:53 a.m. April 9.
Watseka Police responded to a report of suspicious circumstances in the 700 block of East Oak at 2:01 p.m. April 9.
Watseka Police respond to a report of a suspicious person in the 100 block of South Young at 2:35 p.m. April 9.
Watseka Police responded to a repot of theft in the 300 block of West North at 4:21 p.m. April 9.
Watseka Police arrested Travis L. Houser, 29, Watseka, in the 300 block of North Chicago at 9:45 a.m. April 10. Houser was wanted on an Illinois Department of Corrections warrant. Houser was transported to the Iroquois County Jail.
Watseka Police responded to a report of identity theft in the 300 block of East Oak at 10;23 a.m. April 10.
Watseka Police responded to a repot of burglary in the 200 block of North Chicago at 12:32 p.m. April 10.
Watseka Police responded to a report of criminal damage to property in the 600 block of East Locust at 6:18 p.m. April 10.
Watseka Police cited at 15-year-old juvenile in the 200 block of West Walnut at 3:57 a.m. April 11. The juvenile was cited for no valid driver’s license, speeding and illegal transportation of alcohol. The juvenile was released to his parents.
Watseka Police responded to a report of telephone harassment in the 200 block of West Walnut at 8:49 a.m. April 11.
Watseka Police responded to a report of illegal dumping in the 700 block of West Walnut at 9:58 a.m. April 11.
Watseka Police responded to an animal complaint in the 400 block of South Third at 10:52 a.m. April 11.
Watseka Police responded to a domestic call in the 800 block of West Lafayette at 1:45 p.m. April 11.
Watseka Police responded to a violation of order of protection call in the 600 block of East Mulberry at 5:01 p.m. April 11.
Watseka Police responded to a child custody matter in the 900 block of South Western at 7:52 p.m. April 11.
Watseka Police responded to a child custody matter in the 600 block of East Oak at 8:27 a.m. April 12.
Watseka Police responded to a report of a suspicious person in the 1600 block of East Walnut at 3:03 p.m. April 12.
CITY
Paxton
Accidents: Paxton Police responded to a two-car accident at 2:07 p.m. April 11. According to police reports, Terry L. Whitebird, 50, Buckley, driving a 2011 Ford Crown Victoria, backed out of a parking area in the 100 block of North Market hitting a 2004 Hyundai driven by a 17-year-old female from Cissna Park who was southbound on Market. No citations were issued and no injuries were reported.