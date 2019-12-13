KAMEG
Arrests: Kankakee Area Metropolitan Enforcement Group agents arrested Terrence T. Dee, 30, Kankakee, at 3;32 p.m. Dec. 11. According to police reports, agents executed a search warrant at 132 N. Rosewood Ave., Kankakee, and seized approximately 2.6 grams of suspected cocaine, approximately 1.6 grams of suspected cannabis and drug paraphernalia. Agents also recovered a .9 mm postal and a Ruger rifle. Dee was charged with two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and possess of a controlled substance. He was also charged with unlawful delivery of a controlled substance stemming from a prior KAMEG investigation. He was taken to the Jerome Combs Detention Center.