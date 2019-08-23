CITY
Watseka Police responded to a report of an unwanted person in the 400 block of West Walnut at 7:55 a.m. Aug. 21.
Watseka Police responded to a report of criminal damage to a vehicle in the 500 block of East Walnut at 11:12 a.m. Aug. 21.
Watseka Police responded to a domestic in the 200 block of North Fourth at 11:32 a.m. Aug. 21.
Watseka Police responded to a report of fraud in the 300 block of East Hickory at 11:47 a.m. Aug. 21.
Watseka Police responded to a civil disturbance in the 100 block of East Oak at 12:53 p.m. Aug. 21
Watseka Police responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle in the 300 block of West Victory at 3:01 p.m. Aug. 21.
`Watseka Police responded to a juvenile problem in the 200 block of East Mulberry at 4:37 p.m. Aug. 21.
Watseka Police responded to a disturbance in the 400 block of West Walnut at 7’;42 p.m. Aug. 21.
Wateka Police responded to an activated alarm in the 300 block of East Walnut at 11:31 p.m. Aug. 21.
Watseka Police responded to a domestic in the 300 block of East Mulberry at 7:05 a.m. Aug. 22.
Watseka Police responded to a domestic in the 300 block of East Mulberry at 11:02 a.m. Aug. 22.
Watseka Police responded to a domestic in the 1500 block of East Walnut at 12:22 p.m. Aug. 22.
Watseka Police responded to an animal complaint in the 100 block of South Brown Street at 3:27 p.m. Aug. 22.
Wtseka Police cited Tiffany D. Burns, 31, Watseka, in the 300 block of East Walnut at 4:39 p.m. Aug. 22 for driving while her license is suspended. Burns posted bond and was released.
Watseka Police responded to a report of battery in the 200b block of East. Fairman at 4:42 p0.m. Aug. 22.
Watseka Police responded to a report of a suspicious person in the 400 block of East Cherry at 9:34 p.m. Aug. 22.
Watseka Police responded to a domestic in there 300 block of East Cherry at 3:21 a.m. Aug. 23.
COUNTY
Arrests: Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police arrested Andre Maiden, 23, Kankakee Aug. 20. According to police reports, Maiden was charged with aggravated assault and battery. He was transported to the Iroquois County Jail where he posted the required bond and was released.
Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police arrested Eliot L. Jones, 20, Gurnee, Aug. 20. According to police reports, Jones was wanted on an outstanding Iroquois County warrant charging him with possession of a stolen vehicle. He was transported to the Iroquois County Jail where he remains in lieu of bond.
Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police arrested Travis J. Morris, 24, St. Anne, Aug. 21. According to police reports, Morris was wanted on an outstanding Kankakee County warrant. He was taken to the Iroquois County Jail where he remains awaiting extradition back to Kankakee County.
Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police arrested Jose R. Gomez, 38, Watseka, Aug. 21. According to police reports, Gomez was wanted on an outstanding Iroquois County warrant charging him with possession of a controlled substance. He was taken to the Iroquois County Jail, where he posted the required bond and was released.
TOWN
Milford Police arrested Donald R. Jessie Jr., 40, Milford, Aug. 20. According to police reports, Jessie was charged with aggravated domestic battery, aggravated battery to a police officer, criminal damage to property, threatening a police officer, interfering with the reporting of a domestic altercation and resisting arrest. He was taken to the Iroquois County Jail in lieu of bond.