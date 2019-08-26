CITY
Watseka Police responded to a report of a suspicious person in the 100 block of West Fleming at 12:52 p.m. Aug. 23.
Watseka Police responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle in the 500 block of East Porter at 2:04 p.m. Aug. 23.
Watseka Police investigated a reckless driver in the 1700 block of East Walnut at 3:39 p.m. Aug. 23.
Watseka Police cited Dale T. West, 63, Watseka, in the 200 block of East Mulberry at 5:42 p.m. Aug. 23 for driving while his license is revoked. West posted bond and was released.
Watseka Police responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle in the 1700 block of East Walnut at 6:49 p.m. Aug. 23.
Watseka Police responded to a a domestic in the 100 block of East Ash at 7:27 p.m. Aug. 23.
Watseka Police responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle in the 500 block of East Grant at 8:52 p.m. Aug. 23.
Watseka Police responded to a juvenile complaint in the 200 block of North Market at 9:43 p.m. Aug. 23.
Watseka Police responded to an animal complaint in the 100 block of East Sheridan at 7;34 a.m. Aug. 24.
Watseka Police responded to a report of an unwanted person in the 100 block of East North at 9:33 a.m. Aug. 24.
Watseka Police responded to a report of theft in the 400 block of South CIPS Street at 5:24 p.m. Aug. 24.
Watseka Police responded to an ordinance violation in the 600 block of South Second at 5:50 p.m. Aug. 24.
Watseka Police responded to a noise complaint in the 500 block of East Grant at 8:12 p.m. Aug. 24.
Watseka Police responded to a report of theft in the 400 block of North Fifth at 10:18 p.m. Aug. 24.
Watseka Police responded to a report of a fight in progress in the 100 block of West Oak at 12:49 a.m. Aug. 25.