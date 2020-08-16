COUNTY
Aug. 15
Arrests: Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police arrested Jeff V. Trawick, 54, Chicago, Aug. 11. According to police reports, Trawick was wanted on an outstanding Iroquois County warrant charging him with driving while his license is suspended. He was taken to the Iroquois County Jail, where he posted the required bond and was released.
Iroquois sCounty Sheriff’s Police arrested Donte L. Wade, 33, Chicago, Aug. 13. According to police reports, Wade was wanted on an outstanding Iroquois County warrant charging him with failure to appear for driving under the influence of alcohol. He was taken to the Iroquois County Jail in lieu of bond.
Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police arrested Joshua Morales, 27, Manteno, Aug. 13. According to police reports, Morales was wanted on an outstanding Kankakee County warrant charging him with possession of a stolen vehicle. He was transported to the Iroquois County Jail to await extradition back to Kankakee County.
Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police arrested Jarrod Burton, 27, Rossville, Aug. 14. According to police reports, Burton was wanted on an outstanding Iroquois County warrant charging him with posses of methamphetamine less than 5 grams. He was taken to the Iroquois County Jail where he posted the required bond and was released.