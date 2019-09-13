Plans are being finalized for the Step, STAND, Salute, Character Still Counts event in Watseka Oct. 18-20.
The event will be in the First Trust and Savings parking lot, with other activities planned nearby in the downtown area.
The Tunnel To Towers Foundation 9/11 Never Forget Mobile Exhibit will come into the city on Oct. 17. This exhibit is a tribute to the lives lost on Sept. 11, 2001, including 343 members of the New York City Fire Department.
The 53-foot tractor trailer transforms into a 1,000 sq. ft. exhibit that includes interactive education, including steel beams front he towers and other Sept. 11 artifacts, documentary videos and recordings of first responder radio transmissions and interactive guided tours. FDNY firefighters will be giving those tours.
The three-day event will include several activities, including opening and closing ceremonies.
Students from around the area will have a chance to view the educational exhibit. School districts from around the area have been invited to attend the exhibit on Oct. 18, said Watseka Park District Executive Director Sherry Johnson, one of the event coordinators.
On Oct. 19 the exhibit will be open from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. for the public. Also on the day, a number of vendors will be stationed at the Watseka Park District building, which is around the corner from the where the exhibit will be.
Johnson said at that time at the exhibit site there will be speakers and a tribute to fire and police personnel and volunteers and EMS.
“All of this offers a time for reflection and quiet remembrance as well as questions concerning the day’s events,” she said.
A children’s costume and pet parade is planned on Saturday at the park district office. Registration for that event will be at 4 p.m. and the judging will be at 4:45 p.m.
“We would like for those participating in the children’s costume and pet parade to focus on “heroes” that they admire, which can be firefighters, police, EMS or a special person in their life,” said Johnson. “All costumes are welcome but with all of our events honoring ‘heroes’ in our world, we encourage children to participate in that as well.”
The Watseka Area Chamber of Commerce will be hosting its annual trunk or treat event immediately following the costume parade. That event will see businesses line up along Cherry Street and Third Street, allowing children to trick or treat during that time.
On Oct. 20, the events will begin at the First Trust and Savings parking lot with a nondenominational church service under a tent set up at the parking lot area. That service will be at 10 a.m. The theme will be “God and Our Country”. Performing during the church service will be A Natural High.
After that service, the Tunnel to Towers exhibit will be open fro 10 a.m.-1 p.m. The Iroquois County Republican Women’s Club will host its annual reflection of area firefighters and emergency personnel. “During this time, emergency vehicles will be lined up to remember fallen emergency personnel and to honor those still serving,” Johnson said.
The Watseka Masonic Lodge will host a freewill donation breakfast at the park district beginning at 9 a.m. Sunday.
“Everyone is welcome and encouraged to join u for all or part of this event,” Johnson said. “We encourage people to show their patriotism and visit the exhibit to show their support of people who sacrificed of themselves to help the United States stay tong through some of the toughest times ever faced on American soil. Step, STAND, Salue because Character Still Counts in Watseka and Iroquois County.”