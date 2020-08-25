With so many area events and activities cancelled or postponed, the Milford Christmas Parade committee wondered whether the parade would fall victim to Covid-19 as well. A few of the committee members met recently and decided to proceed by seeking the approval to conduct the parade from the Milford Village Board, according to information provided by the committee. The Board gave the committee their full approval to proceed with the community’s fifth annual Christmas parade on Nov. 29.
Different types of entries such as floats, walking groups, riders in the back of pickup trucks or cars, ATVs, etc., from churches, school groups, businesses, community groups, and fire and EMS departments are encouraged to participate. This year’s theme is “Christmas at the Movies.” A prize will be awarded to the most outstanding entry in each of the following five categories: Best Youth, Best Business, Best Religious or Non-Profit, Best Decorated Emergency Vehicle, and Best Use of Theme.
Other activities surrounding the parade are also being planned. The community tree lighting ceremony and a Santa meet and greet are scheduled as well. More details for these and other activities will be announced soon. Please look for more information in this publication or check out the Village of Milford Christmas Parade on Facebook.