There is a new addition to Peters Park in Watseka. Recently, Watseka Mayor John Allhands, with the help of several volunteers, installed a new pickleball court alongside the tennis court on the east end of the park.
According to the USA Pickleball Association (USAPA), pickleball is a sport that "combines many elements of tennis, badminton and ping-pong." The sport is played with a wooden paddle and a plastic ball with holes in it such as a whiffle ball and can be played as doubles or singles.
Allhands said the recent spike in the popularity of the sport is what prompted the decision to put in the new court.
"(Pickleball) is kind of an up and coming thing. I know the kids do it in school around here, but they actually have leagues for middle-aged and older folks as well," he said.
"But, we just wanted to give people a taste of the sport and have something additional to offer."
Allhands, with the help of volunteers, personally began working on the court back at the end of May and finally finished the project July 6.
"I started out doing it with a power washer just to get it cleaned off, but then I had a couple of the local firemen help out. They brought out a big truck to help rinse off the courts because there was a lot of decades of tree sap and dirt and stuff," said Allhands.
Those that assisted Allhands in the installation of the court were fireman Dakota Schroeder and fireman Peters. Randy Mineou, a part-time police officer, also helped out with the lining over the holiday weekend while Larry Tegtmeyer assisted with the task of converting the court into being multi-use.
Allhands added that he hopes to see people out using the court this summer and that the sport gains popularity with the city's residents.
"This is just a project I chose to do. I've been through different communities where I've seen leagues and it's really been active. So, hopefully, this thing will take off and we can get some more courts later on."