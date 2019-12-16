A Christmas piano recital presented by the piano students of Pat Neal of Watseka was presented in two parts, Dec. 14 and Dec. 15 at the Iroquois Memorial Resident Home, according to information provided.
Eight students performing piano solos or duets on Saturday. They are Sophie Simpson, Anna Parmenter, Joel Yergler (Cissna Park), and Kelsey Gioja, Ellie Simpson, Lydia and David Parmenter, and Ellie Andris (Milford).
Eleven students performing on Sunday were Kipten Steiner (Buckley), Elizabeth Wittenborn, Zakk Clark, Jackie Lynch, and Megan Schippert, Lincoln Steiner (Buckley), Seth Wittenborn, Kate Sabol, Libby Hamilton, Marisa Clark, and Lexi Willms (Clifton).
Saturday’s grand finale was a piano duet featuring Anna Parmenter and her dad, Erik, as they performed a rousing rendition of Jingle Bells. Sunday’s performance was rounded out with a Christmas carol sing along, conducted by Megan Schippert.