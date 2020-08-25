The Watseka Area Food Pantry is suggesting donations of pasta and rice for September. This includes items such as macaroni and cheese, and any rice or pasta side dishes. These are only suggestions, as the pantry can use donations of other non-perishable items such as cleaning supplies, canned goods, cereals, soups, crackers, dessert items and laundry products.
The pantry does ask that items which are donated not be past their use-by dates and the packages should be in good condition and unopened.
The food pantry is located in the fellowship hall of Watseka First United Methodist Church, 301South Fourth. It can be accessed by using the alleyway on the south side of the church. The entry is located under the canopy and once inside there’s a sign designating the pantry. If you’d like to donate only items currently needed, call the above-listed number.
If an individual or family is in need of food pantry items, they must call between 9-11 a.m. the day they would like to get the items. The number to call is 815-432-0122 but callers are asked to be patient as there is no answering service and it may take some time for a volunteer to get to the phone. Up to eight clients can be served each day, and clients must wait at least eight weeks between visits. Those using the pantry come from throughout Iroquois County.