More than 925 degrees and certificates were conferred during Parkland College’s 53rd Commencement Exercises.

Due to the novel coronavirus outbreak, this year’s graduation ceremony was held virtually May 22 via YouTube.

Area students who earned degrees from Parkland this year include:

Ashkum

Derek R. Lyons, CER, Automotive Technician

Buckley

Ben C. Bahler, AS, General

Amber J. Johnson-Garcia, AAS, Business Administrative Technology

Travis W. Kaeb, AAS, Agricultural Business: Precision Ag Technology

Ethan A. Rascher, AA, General

Andrew J. Riggleman, CER, Automotive Technician

Laura A. Sanders, CER, Child Development Certificate

Kaitlyn R. Weber, AAS, Veterinary Technology

Cissna Park

Kali M. Hines, AAS, Dental Hygiene

Jessica N. Jean, AAS, Occupational Therapy Assistant

Trevor J. Kaeb, AAS, Horticulture: Landscape and Urban Horticulture

Clifton

Tari A. Roselius, AAS, Nursing

Crescent City

Kaylee A. Cumbo, AAS, Veterinary Technology

Danforth

Valentina A. Bernal, AAS, Dental Hygiene

Gilman

Cole M. Daniel, AA, Music Foundations

Loda

Dalton G. Breeden, AAS, Digital Media

Jessica K. Casper, AAS, Nursing

Braydon A. Dudley, AES, Engineering Science

Asti C. Hastings, AAS, Occupational Therapy Assistant

Alexandra E. Ostrowski, AAS, Horticulture: Landscape and Urban Horticulture

Onarga

Ariel Y. Medina, AGS, Associate in General Studies

Natalie Zizumbo, AAS, Surgical Technology

Watseka

Brittney M. Koester, AAS, Nursing

Gabrielle R. Wessels, AGS, Associate in General Studies

