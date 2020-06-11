More than 925 degrees and certificates were conferred during Parkland College’s 53rd Commencement Exercises.
Due to the novel coronavirus outbreak, this year’s graduation ceremony was held virtually May 22 via YouTube.
Area students who earned degrees from Parkland this year include:
Ashkum
Derek R. Lyons, CER, Automotive Technician
Buckley
Ben C. Bahler, AS, General
Amber J. Johnson-Garcia, AAS, Business Administrative Technology
Travis W. Kaeb, AAS, Agricultural Business: Precision Ag Technology
Ethan A. Rascher, AA, General
Andrew J. Riggleman, CER, Automotive Technician
Laura A. Sanders, CER, Child Development Certificate
Kaitlyn R. Weber, AAS, Veterinary Technology
Cissna Park
Kali M. Hines, AAS, Dental Hygiene
Jessica N. Jean, AAS, Occupational Therapy Assistant
Trevor J. Kaeb, AAS, Horticulture: Landscape and Urban Horticulture
Clifton
Tari A. Roselius, AAS, Nursing
Crescent City
Kaylee A. Cumbo, AAS, Veterinary Technology
Danforth
Valentina A. Bernal, AAS, Dental Hygiene
Gilman
Cole M. Daniel, AA, Music Foundations
Loda
Dalton G. Breeden, AAS, Digital Media
Jessica K. Casper, AAS, Nursing
Braydon A. Dudley, AES, Engineering Science
Asti C. Hastings, AAS, Occupational Therapy Assistant
Alexandra E. Ostrowski, AAS, Horticulture: Landscape and Urban Horticulture
Onarga
Ariel Y. Medina, AGS, Associate in General Studies
Natalie Zizumbo, AAS, Surgical Technology
Watseka
Brittney M. Koester, AAS, Nursing
Gabrielle R. Wessels, AGS, Associate in General Studies