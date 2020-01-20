The Watseka Park District After School Program shared the true meaning of the Christmas Season by coloring Christmas sheets for Carlos Rolon, according to a news release. Carlos is a 6-year old boy that has been waiting for a heart transplant. Carlos has been in Boston Children’s Hospital for nearly 100 days.
Carlos’s simple wish was to get Christmas cards so he could decorate his hospital room. The Watseka Park District After School Program colored Christmas sheets and wrote words of encouragement on the back so that Carlos might have his wish come true for the holidays.