Iroquois County nearly hits the state average in teen drinking, smoking and drug use.
Iroquois County leaders are working on the problem of youth drinking, tobacco, vaping, marijuana and other substances use. The Juvenile Justice Council had an interactive forum for parents and support organizations to spread information and ideas.
This was put on through the TIP (Talking Improves Parenting) the Scales campaign, with the aid of many local organizations.
Moderator for the evening was Jennifer Ryle, coordinator for the Illinois Masonic Students Assistance Program for the prevention of drug and alcohol abuse. The panel included Barb King, Iroquois County probation supervisor, Terry Andrew, recovering addict and outreach coordinator for C-U at Home, Bill Cheatum, Iroquois County coroner, Jim Devine, Iroquois County states attorney, Curt Marcott, Watseka Police investigator, and Lisa Pearson, Iroquois Mental Health Center.
“It’s hard to detect a problem until there’s a problem,” said King on what parents should look for in underage use. “It’s the straight A student not getting As anymore. It’s your happy-go-lucky kid not happy anymore.”
Cheatum said kids will steal money from parents, small amounts at a time at first.
“Behavior and mood of your child will be the first sign. Their eyes will show it,” said Andrews. Andrews said he knows. As a recovering addict, he would blow smoke out windows and carry vodka in water bottles when he was younger.
He said he first started drinking and smoking marijuana at the age of 13. “I remember thinking I couldn’t wait to grown up and hangout at the machine shop and drink and smoke.” He said he was from a small town, and he grew up an athlete. There were parties in the country, and everyone did it. He drank for 27 years.
“Not everybody who drinks alcohol will become and alcoholic,” he pointed out, but an addict can be anybody.
And the courts are seeing it becoming a multi-generational problem.
“There are kids who learn from their mistakes, but there are adults who went through probation and their kids are now, too,” said King.
Devine said youths who go through the courts are required to have a mental health evaluation. “It’s evident it’s a multi-generational issues,” said Pearson. She said there are kids, parents and grandparents in the same family who are all getting treatment. She said the hope is to plant to seed in the youth that there’s a different way to do something than what’s done at home.
The topic was turned to parents who supply alcohol to their minors, and their minors’ friends.
There are parents who want to be the cool parents, who are taking the rights from parents who want their kids to say ‘no’. “What’s normal in one household is not normal in another,” said Andrews.
Ryle explained there are numbers to call — and remain anonymous — to report underage drinking in homes. That number is 800-25-ABUSE. Calling 9-1-1 is anonymous, too. She said the number one reason people don’t report such matters is they’re afraid someone will find out it was them who reported it.
She said it’s hard to be the one to stand up in small town. “Speaking up is the only way to protect your kid. It may hurt the kid’s friendship.” She encouraged parents to get together to talk.
Marcott said even if the party happened the night before, the police want to know what’s going on and they want to monitor. “It may happen again.”
When parents give alcohol to their child, “It’s showing them that breaking the law is okay; your drinking is okay,” said Devine. “It’s not a big deal unless you get caught by police.”
Devine explained that the law has changed. There is social host liability if there’s a party at a parent’s home and the parent knows of the alcohol. If a minor leaves the home and is involved in an accident, it’s a felony charge for the parent and that can come with a three-year prison sentence and a $25,000 fine. If a child gets caught off premises having had the drinks, it’s a Class A misdemeanor with a year sentence and $2,500 fine.
Ryle said, in a small town, “The first time a parent is charged with a felony or Class A misdemeanor it will change the area.”
Vaping is a hot topic, and a crack down has begun.
Cheatum explained medically the risks.
“Pathologists are finding lung tissue filled with an oily substance. There’s no regulation. We don’t know the chemical that’s causing it to fight it.”
He said it took years to figure out the dangers of cigarettes, “It’ll be the same with vaping.”
There’s other issues involved in vape pens. Marcott said THC is being put in vape paraphernalia, and the paraphernalia can look like watches or guitar picks, for example.
“Tell your kids to just not do it.”
Marijuana use will become legal at the beginning of the year, but until then, Devine said matter of factly, it will be prosecuted. And, he said, it will only be legal for those over the age of 21 and if the product has packaging from a dispensary. It can’t be purchased off the street and be legal.
“This isn’t the marijuana grown in the ditches in the ’70 and ’80s,” he said. The potency is getting increased and it’s hard to control what’s grown. “It’s only increasing the problems in society.”
How does one confront their child?
Lay a foundation of why it’s being brought up and approach the issue directly, said Pearson.
Ryle gave this list: Listen. Love unconditionally. Stay calm and try to control your emotions. Your frustration and disappointment is valid; it’s not your fault.
Kami Garrison from Iroquois Sexual Assault Services said it’s been found that giving a positive message is what works versus scare tactics.
Yelling and screaming at a child doesn’t work, said Andrews. “Get them someone to talk to, someone who has experience to talk to them. Outreach teams are vital.”
He said, “Communicate clearly with everybody. … Don’t sweep someone in trouble under the rug. … There’s help out there. … There’s hope out there.” He said there needs to be more talk about the success of recovery, and what it can do for individuals.
There was a video from the tipthescale.org campaign, as well, with local individuals interviewed.
It pointed out that kids need adults to be there for them.
One way a parent can explain to a child the affects of drug and alcohol abuse is by equating one’s number of brain cells to data on a mobile phone. What if a person only had 10GB of data to last a whole life, and each time one got drunk there would be the loss of 1 GB.
Within the video shown, created by drugfreeworld.org, Thursday evening there were interviews with teens on what drove them to drink, smoke and/or do drugs.
One said they were told “‘just say no’, but no one said why”.
Movies glamorize the abuse, and it can be encouraged by friends and siblings. They lied, cheated and stole; all hurt relationships. They want to fit in, not deal with life or fight boredom.
It’s about education, it was pointed out. “You don’t have to do it to find out the affects,” just as one doesn’t have to be in a car accident to know what will happen.
There could be more town hall style events. The goal is to continue with the program, meeting and encouraging the public to get everyone involved in the safety of youths, King said.
The TIP the Scales campaign through the Juvenile Justice Council is made possible through grants. For more information on what parents can do to help their children visit TIPtheScale.org.