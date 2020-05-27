About 95 vehicles filed by Kate Nagele’s Sheldon home on Saturday in celebration of her birthday.
She turned 100 on Sunday and the vehicle parade was organized by friend and neighbor Ann Warren.
Kate Nagele sat on a bench in her front yard to take in the celebration.
“I just can’t believe all the people have come,” she smiled.
She was born in Remington, Indiana. “My mother and dad lived at Wabash,” she said. “They had my brother and was pregnant with me. They had a flu epidemic and my dad got the flu and passed away. So mom’s brothers said ‘she can’t live in Wabash by herself with this little boy’,” she said.
Her mother and two young children moved to Remington to be closer to family. “I lived in Remington until I was married,” she said.
Nagele said most everything in life is different than it was back then. “What you do is different and how you do it is different. I can’t say there’s anything wrong with it,” she said.
She graduated from high school in 1938. “After graduation this man came over and wanted to know if I would consider being a telephone operator. I said it had never entered my mind. I did that until I got married.”
It was a private telephone company, Remington Telephone. “I had a pretty good time doing that,” she said.
She remembers when Pearl Harbor was bombed. “It was on a Sunday and Sunday was never a very big day, but all of the sudden that whole switchboard lit up.”
She said the company wanted her to stay on after she married, but they lived in Sheldon, and her husband was concerned about the commute from Sheldon to Remington in bad weather.
She met her husband Don while dancing — something they both liked to do. They would go to the Aragon Ballroom in Chicago to dance.
“My husband and I danced two or three nights a week,” she said.
She said there were nights when her husband would come in from the barnyard very tired after working all day. He would eat dinner and get cleaned up then say “Well, let’s go. There were many nights we would dance many times until 2:30 in the morning.”
They would go to Bud and Swedes in Watseka and they also danced in Monticello, Indiana. “We didn’t miss too many dances,” she said.
She and Don were married in 1945. She turned him down three times, and even stated that she was not sure who she would marry but she wasn’t going to marry a farmer. He persisted and they were married 57 years. “We had a nice life,” she said.
They had four children. One daughter passed away. Son Mark and wife Cindy farm in Sheldon. They have three children. Daughter Janet is a retired accountant who lives in Plainfield with her husband John. Son David is a dentist in Watseka and is married to wife Nancy. They have two sons. She has five grandchildren.
When asked what the secret to living to 100 is, Nagele smiled and said, “I haven’t the slightest idea, because there’s no one in my family or my dad’s family that has hit 100 or anywhere near it.”
With a twinkler in her eye, she thought for a moment and said, “My good cooking.” Son David said, “I’ll attest to that.”
While she doesn’t cook like she used to, she said she did enjoy cooking when she was younger.
The most significant change she has seen in her lifetime is indoor plumbing, followed closely by electricity. Indoor lighting was much nicer than the kerosene lamps, she said.
Farming has also changed through the years. “I remember when my uncle got his first tractor. Oh, my goodness, we thought that was heavenly. It had these wide fenders. He used to take me for a ride when he was plowing. I thought that was wonderful. Such a difference from horses.”
Electric stoves changed the way they cooked, she said, noting that before that they used corn cobs. “My aunt was a terrific cook and when she made an angel food cakes, she’d say “Katherine, you go out to the stove and put six cobs in, now no more.” She said people today wouldn’t understand cooking with corn cobs.
As for turning 100, she said, “I can’t believe it, but I think it’s wonderful. I can get around without a cane or a wheelchair.”
She received many gifts for her birthday. “I got four beautiful bouquets,” she said. Those who passed by in the parade left cards, flowers and other small gifts.
Son David said his mom has never known a stranger. “She’s always had a good time at whatever she did,” he said. “She always told me that the least you could do is take time to stop and talk to someone. I’ve always taken that to heart.”