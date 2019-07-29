The Padgetts, a father and son singing ministry, will perform at the Milford United Methodist Church Aug. 4, during the 10:30 a.m. service.
Proclaiming the gospel in song and singing a mix of southern and country gospel selections is their way of sharing His Word, according to the news release.
A potluck will follow the service at the church. The meat will be provided. Please bring a side-dish and join us. This will be a combined service for both the Milford and Woodland congregations.
The public is invited. Milford UMC is handicapped accessible via entry through the doors on the north side of the church.
For additional information visithttp://www.fatherandsonmusic.net/