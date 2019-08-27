Owen Pree had the grand champion meat pen of rabbits at the Illinois State Fair this month.
His winning pen sold on the Governor’s Sale of Champions for $4,000, bought by Agrivest Farm Management and George Obernagle.
Owen, 12, is a member of the Country Kickers 4-H Club. Both he and his brother, Sam, 15, raise Californian rabbits.
This year at the Iroquois County Fair the brothers took home grand champion and reserve grand champion, respectively. Both went to the state fair, but this year the younger brother took home the top honors.
Owen is the son of Dan and Tammy Pree.
Tammy said, “It was amazing to have this two years in a row.”
Last year, Sam’s grand champion meat pen of rabbits went for $3,500.
“We didn’t expect that to happen,” said grandmother Judy Miller.
She said Sam was a great sport about losing to his younger brother.
“He said last year was his big year and this year was his brother’s year.”
Tammy said the two also received $5,000 scholarships from the Chicago Mercantile Exchange for winning each year.
Owen will use his winnings to expand his rabbit project, said Miller.
The two also raise turkeys and chickens on the rural Gilman farm.
Tammy noted that she enjoyed this year’s state fair because there were several from the nearby area who were also winners in the sale: a Paxton girl from the poultry barn and a Kankakee girl with a steer.