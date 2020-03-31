In an effort to provide a coordinated philanthropic response to the current COVID-19 health and economic crisis, the United Way of Kankakee and Iroquois Counties and the Community Foundation of Kankakee River Valley have launched the Kankakee & Iroquois Counties COVID-19 Community Response Fund, according to a news release.
The region’s health and human service organizations are experiencing a surge in demand for services from neighbors and communities significantly impacted by the Coronavirus pandemic. It’s critical these nonprofits have the resources they need to continue to operate at the highest capacity.
“Kankakee and Iroquois County residents are counting on the United Way and Community Foundation to come together to help our local community during this very difficult time. Partnering together, we can make a greater impact. This local COVID-19 Response Fund, will provide one place for individuals, philanthropists, community leaders, corporations, and foundations to contribute,” said Nicole Smolkovich, Executive Director for the Community Foundation of Kankakee River Valley.
Every donation to this community fund will impact and support the organizations that are ensuring our neighbors can access basic needs in this time of crisis. Together, the United Way and The Community Foundation will deploy the resources to nonprofit organizations who have filled out an online application requesting funds.
“As we individually take steps to protect our own families, workplaces and neighborhoods from the effects of the virus, let’s not forget the impact this will have on our local neighbors. Missing paychecks, the inability to pay rent, and a lack of access to food and essential supplies are realities that many of our neighbors will have to face in the coming months. We hope that you will consider a generous donation to support the agencies that are working to ensure families can access basic needs in this time of crisis,” said Kerstin Rust, Executive Director for United Way of Kankakee and Iroquois Counties.
The Community Foundation of Kankakee River Valley made an initial commitment of $10,000 initiated from the Community Foundation’s Board of Directors and will then match up to $100,000 in donations to the Fund. First Financial Bank, Meijer and many other donors have already committed to the Fund which now holds $58,000.
Donations can be made with a credit or debit card by visiting www.myunitedway.org or at www.cfkrv.org and click on DONATE. Checks can also be mailed and made out to The Community Foundation of Kankakee River Valley at 701 S Harrison Ave, Kankakee, IL 60901. Please reference “COVID-19 Fund”.