O’Reilly Auto Parts is moving along and working toward opening.
That message came from Eric Brandt, building inspector, at the Watseka City Council code enforcement meeting Tuesday.
“It’s coming along well,” he said. “They’ve been paving the parking lot and working on interior finish. It looks like they’ve been bringing in dirt around the outside getting ready for finish grade and landscaping. No sign yet. It would be my best guess that this time next month they will be finished.”
Another business, Gas Depot, has submitted a new site plan. He said it is with Robinson Engineering for review.
Brandt also spoke about several properties around town ready for demolition.
There are several that are going through the mitigation grant from Illinois Department of Natural Resources.
“They next set of closings on the next five homes is on April 22,” he said. “They should be starting demolition soon thereafter.”
The committee also talked about accessory buildings in the flood plain. Brandt said it is the DNR representatives recommendation to adopt the state guidelines.
Accessory buildings in other parts of town were also discussed. Brandt recommended the ordinance read that it allows two accessory buildings as a maximum. Some garages are not attached to houses, he said, so they are considered an accessory building. Brandt also recommends that the ordinance read that buildings must follow building setback lines.
Aldermen Dennis Cahoe said container trailers should not be allowed as an accessory building.
Mayor John Allhands said that businesses can ask for a variance to use such buildings. Alderman Mark Garfield said that there are several container trailers being used all over town.
“Wouldn’t it make sense to say no for residential and that for commercial they have to get a variance,” Alderman Darrin Rushbrook said. The committee agreed and also agreed to check into the current ordinance and then move forward.
Cahoe said any buildings that go up without a permit should be fined.
Alderman Mark Garfield said some residents are wanting to build garages on a piece of property that is across from their current residence or on another empty property they own in another part of town. Allhands said city attorney Joe Cainkar does not recommend that be allowed.
Brandt will talk with Cainkar and report back to the committee about several of the issues discussed.
Alderman Don Miller noted that some properties are next to each other and that if they are owned by the same person the owner can go to the courthouse and have the properties made into one lot for one tax bill.
In another matter, Alderman Dave Mayotte said that if the city wants to have fireworks for July 4, the city will have to pay the entire bill, which is usually around $12,000. The Knights of Columbus usually asks for donations and the city pays $5,000. He said this year the Knights have elected to not ask for donations from business people and residents.
Discussion then turned to whether or not the fireworks would even be allowed by July 4. It was suggested that maybe the fireworks could be displayed at a later date.
“My thought is we’ve got enough negative thoughts from all over the country,” Cahoe said. “If we can do something to promote a little bit of good will, I think we need to do it. Even if we have the fireworks in September or October.”
Mayotte said he would check with the fireworks company about what kind of payment they would require up front and report back.