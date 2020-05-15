The new O’Reilly Auto Parts in Watseka is near completion.
That message came from Eric Brandt, building inspector, at Tuesday’s Watseka City Council code enforcement meeting.
“The building is finished. The only thing they have left is the sign,” he said. “They were working on that today. They poured the footing and set the pole.”
He said they had agreed to pay $500 for the sidewalk repairs out front that that the city had repaired. Brandt said once that is paid the certificate of occupancy can be issued.
At Gas Depot, Brandt said, the site plan is still being reviewed. He said on Tuesday, Ameren was on site looking at getting the power lines run. He said the state fire marshal has also been in contact with them. There has been an extension approved for July 8 to get things finalized, he said.
In another matter, the committee approved a bid from Lee Farms for $10,975 to demolish the property at 510 E. Walnut. The work was approved 9-0.
Brandt said there have been more houses demolished through the Department of Natural Resources mitigation grant. The latest houses being demolished were the ones that closed on April 22. The house at 809 S. Second was down and almost complete as of Tuesday. The next house was to be demolished starting Wednesday.
“We received some more money back from the state, April 23,” he said. “That was for the demolitions completed back in January.”
He said the city was able to get that reimbursement request in to the state before the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, became prevalent and social distancing and shelter in place requirements shut offices down.
“It is my understanding that any money that we request now is going to be on hold until the state workers go back to work in their offices,” he said.
There are three more closing scheduled for May 28 and four more demolitions planned. The committee approved the bid for those demolitions at $34,450 from Lee Farms. That motion was approved 9-0.
The committee also discussed accessory buildings on a property. There will be a public hearing planned to discuss changes. The changes will include: if a person has an attached garage, they are limited to one accessory building, which can be another garage. If there is no attached garage, two accessory buildings are allowed, which can be a detached garage up to 880 square feet and a shed of 144 square feet. If there is a demolition, all the buildings must come down, unless the property owner can combine the property with another piece of property with a house on it that the building can be an accessory building to, or if the owner is going to rebuild in a certain amount of time.
The committee also talked about the crime free rental ordinance. The ordinance is already enacted.
Mayor John Allhands said that the city can do different licensing fees depending on how many units a rental property has.
“Again, the advantage of it (the ordnance) is the inspection aspect,” Allhands said. For now, he noted, inspections can only be taken if inspectors are invited in.
Brandt and code enforcement officer Bill Stanley will be trained on the crime free rental ordinance requirements which will then be presented to landlords.
Stanley said the ordinance will be helpful.
“A lot of times we get complaints from a prior tenant and they’ve moved out and said ‘he wouldn’t do anything. He wouldn’t fix anything’, but somebody else has moved in and they don’t let us in there. I’ve got no legal ground to kick in the door and go in there. I can asked, but you’d be amazed at how many times that people don’t want us in their house,” he said.
Alderman Dave Mayotte said he thinks a committee should be formed to go through the ordinance word for word. “There’s some stuff in there I don’t think we have the manpower for,” he said. “I just think it really needs to be gone through again.”
Alderwoman Monna Ulfers said she agrees. “I think there’s things in here that I think we will never be able to have.”
Allhands said that everyone should look through the ordinance and make notes and then they will reconvene to talk about changes.
In his code enforcement report, Stanley said he is starting to get rid of the vehicles on the old Sleepy’s Auto lot. Most are gone.
Another problem, he said, is that properties around town are not getting properties mowed. Some are recurring.
“The other problem I’m having, and I’ve talked about this before, is that when I’m not getting through (to a tenant) I write the landlord, and they tell me it’s not their problem. It is in the ordnance in the first line,” Stanley said.
“The owner, landlord, tenant, etc, is responsible for the property.”
He said the ordinance does say that the city can go in and clean up the property and put a lien against the property.
Alderman Dennis Cahoe said the city should go after the property owners. “We’ve got to raise fines, too,” he said.
“I don’t write anything for less than $150,” Stanley said. Alderman Mark Garfield said the repeat offenders should get the maximum fines, to which Stanley said he agrees.
The city aldermen agreed to continue to work on the issue.