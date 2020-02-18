The public is invited to join Options Center for Independent Living and the U of I Wheelchair Basketball Team at 7:30 p.m. April 3 for the 3rd Annual U of I Wheelchair Basketball game.
This fundraising/awareness event supports the work of Options Center for Independent Living in both Iroquois and Kankakee counties and will take place at Watseka Community High School Gymnasium, according to information provided. Doors will open at 6:45 p.m. Enjoy a slice of pizza while you browse our raffle area and take a chance at winning a great basket of goodies. There are baskets for everyone from kids, to Moms, Dads and sports fans. Then at 7:30 pm the basketball action begins.
Each quarter matches up a different community guest teams against the U of I Wheelchair Basketball team. The entire game will be played in wheelchairs. The half-time show entertainment will be the Cheer Gems from Gigi's Playhouse and the Watseka Community High School Sensations Show Choir. Before and during the game there will be a basket raffle of many unique items donated by the community.
As a bonus the group is having a separate raffle for three autographed sports items. These raffle tickets are available for a chance to win one of the items with a limited amount of tickets available (250 per item). The three autographed items that are being raffled off are an Anthony Rizzo Chicago Cubs jersey, a Mitch Trubisky Chicago Bears helmet, and a Brian Urlacher Chicago Bears Jersey. All three items are autographed by the player. You can purchase your sports raffle tickets now at the Watseka and Bourbonnais Options CIL's locations. People can also purchase these tickets on the night of the game if tickets are still available. The winners will be announced at the end of the fourth quarter. Winner need not be present for the sports raffle.
Basketball admission tickets can be purchased in advance at both the Bourbonnais and Watseka Options CIL offices, Iroquois Federal and First Trust and Savings in Watseka.
All net proceeds from this event will stay in the community to provide programs and services provided by Options CIL to people with disabilities.
Options CIL is a non-residential, not-for-profit, community-based advocacy and service organization directed and managed by, and for, people with disabilities. As a Center for Independent Living we are dedicated to the Independent Living Philosophy that a person, regardless of his or her disability, has the potential and right to exercise self-determination. All of the programs and services are consumer driven. Options' mission is to partner with persons with disabilities who want to live independently and participate fully in society.
For more information on this event or Options CIL please call 815-936-0100 or 815-432-1332 or go to www.optionscil.org<http://www.optionscil.org>.