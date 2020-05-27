One person was killed in a two-vehicle accident May 27 near Gilman.
According to Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police reports, deputies responded to the accident at 1900 North at 500 East Road.
Preliminary investigation shows a vehicle driven by Christopher Benz of Onarga was southbound on 500 East Road when he failed to stop at the stop sign at 1900 North Road.
Benz then struck a vehicle driven by Felipe Aranda, which was westbound on 1900 North Road.
The passenger in Aranda’s vehicle was taken to Riverside Hospital where he was later pronounced deceased. The name of the passenger is being withheld pending family notification.
Benz was also transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Benz was issued two citations: failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident and disregarding a stop sign.
Also responding to the scene were Riverside EMS and Gilman Fire Department.