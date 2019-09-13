A Diamond woman was killed and a Clifton woman was injured in a two-vehicle accident Thursday afternoon.
According to information from the Iroquois County Sheriff’s Department, the accident occurred at 3:12 p.m. at the intersection of County Roads 300 East and 2700 North in rural Ashkum.
Preliminary reports indicate a Fed Ex cargo van being driven by Kayra Medina, 59, Diamond, was westbound on 2700 North when her vehicle was truck in the intersection by an northbound SUV driven by Becki Goldtrap, 52, Clifton. Both vehicles left the road and overturned in a bean field on the northwest corner of the intersection.
Riverside EMS and Ashkum and Chebanse fire departments responded. Medina was pronounced dead at the scene by Iroquois County Coroner Bill Cheatum. Goldtrap was extricated from her vehicle and taken to Riverside Hospital in Kankakee for treatment of her injuries.
The accident remains under investigation by Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police and the Iroquois County Coroner’s