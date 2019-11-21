One person is dead and a Kankakee man was arrested after a stabbing that occurred in Watseka Thursday afternoon.
According to Watseka Police reports, the incident occurred at 4:14 p.m. Nov. 21 in the 100 block of East Oak. Police found a man with a stab wound to the neck. Riverside ambulance was called to the scene and the victim was transported to Iroquois Memorial Hospital. The victim later died at IMH.
Andre Maiden, 23, was charged with aggravated battery. According to the police report, when police arrived at the hospital, they found the suspect at the hospital being treated for a stab wound.
Police are withholding the name of the victim at this time, pending notification of relatives.
Police also expect the charges to be changed after review of evidence by the Iroquois County State’s Attorney’s Office. The investigation is ongoing.