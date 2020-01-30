An afternoon fire destorys the home at 206 E. Grant St. in Onarga.
Onarga Fire Chief Fred Walraven said the cause is unknown.
“We salvaged what we could,” he said. “There’s a lot of heat, smoke and water damage.”
It’s thought it began at the front window as there was a lot charing there, he said, not knowing what room it was.
To get better access firefighters did have to make a hole in the attic to get at the fire from a different angle, he said.
No one was home at the time.
Walraven said the local mailman called t9-1-1 at 12:40 p.m. reporting seeing the flames and smoke.
“Thank goodness it wasn’t worse,” he said.
The need for manpower had the Onarga department calling for firefighters in Gilman, Iroquois-Ford/Thawville and Buckley.
Firefighters reported back at the station by 3:30 p.m.