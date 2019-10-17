When WWII came and Chanute Field, in Rantoul, developed into one of the largest in the states, Onarga watched the servicemen shivering on the corners waiting to hitch a ride. A committee was appointed and permission was granted from the Illinois Central RR to build a shelter hut on their property. The "Legion Shack", as it was called, stood on Gasoline Alley in Onarga ... Rts 45 and 54. It stood right under the big blue porcelain electrified ONARGA sign. No register was kept but the shack was used day and night all year round, according to information provided.
The public is invited to join the Onarga Historical Society at 7 p.m. Nov. 7. The OHS will be honoring their WWII veterans with stories and information on many of the brave men and women who served their country during WWII. Moderator will be Virginia Rohrbach. The OHS requests people to share stories and memories of loved ones, too. All are welcome and refreshments will be enjoyed. The OHS is located at 612 West Seminary, Onarga.