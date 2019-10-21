Onarga's WWII scrap drive efforts were gratifying as well as interesting and even fun, according to information from the Onarga Historical Society.
More than 340 tons of scrap iron was gathered, besides 600 pounds of brass, copper and other metals. Also collected were aluminum, rubber, rags, paper and old clothes. Usable clothing was given to the Emergency Relief Organization. Seven fur coats and odd fur pieces were sent for use in the Merchant Seamen's Vest Project and were made up into fur-lined vests. The big gun from the park and the machine guns from the Military School campus were scrapped. The last Saturday of each month the Salvage Committee parked a truck on Main Street where paper was collected and hauled away. Even the youngsters at the Onarga Grade School staged several paper drives during the year doing their part for the war effort.
Please join the Onarga Historical Society at 7 p.m. Nov. 7. Following a short business meeting, Virginia Rohrbach, will present a program, "Honoring Onarga's WWII Veterans". The OHS requests audience participation during this program. The group wants the public to share memories and stories of family and friends, too. Please join us in a salute of gratitude and honor of these brave Onarga men and women. All are welcome. The OHS is located at 612 West Seminary, Onarga.