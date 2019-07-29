Steve Ficklin presented the Onarga Fire Department scrapbooks to President Cheryl Rabe at the Onarga Historical Society. Ficklin has collected this memorabilia of pictures, newspaper articles, etc., during his 41 years of being both a fireman and commissioner with the OFPD, according to a news release.Included are the historical Crescent City, Onarga Nursery and O’Hare building fires, to name a few.
Ficklin also gave a thank you to Linda Frobish Waldron (whose father also served as a fireman for 37 years) who personally purchased additional books and diligently assembled them in scrapbook format. These books are being donated to the Onarga Historical Society so everyone can experience a little bit of the history behind the Onarga Fire Protection District and for preservation of these historical events.