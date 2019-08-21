The Cissna Park Old Settlers Talent Show was Aug. 15.
Winners in the junior division were the following:
First Place: Elite Energy from Studio on Main in Watseka performing a jazz routine “Never Had a Friend Like Me”. Members of the group include Lily Anderson, London Clark, Marisa Clark, Aaron Greene, Annika Greene, Vanysah Hickman, Addie Kingdon, Madelyn Loy, Sarah Parsons, and Savannah Reed.
Second Place- Addi Tipsord from Cissna Park with the vocal solo “Can You Feel the Love Tonight”.
Third Place- Joel Yergler from Cissna Park with the piano solo “Fur Elise”
Senior Division Winners:
First Place- Megan Schippert from Watseka and Jordyn Ward from Ashkum performing the vocal duet “What Is This Feeling”.
Second Place- Sadee Wuethrich from Watseka with the dance solo “Lovely”.
Third Place – Mitchell Galyen from Watseka with the piano solo “Solfeggietto”.