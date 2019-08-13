CIssna Park’s Old Settlers Reunion is this week.
For 132 years Cissna Park has hosted the annual event. It’s sponsored by the American Legion Post 527.
It goes from Aug. 15-17, with music, fun and games for all ages.
Deane Geiken has been attending the event since he was a kid, he said, and he’ll continue to go even having moved from the town.
“It’s a big reunion. It’s also a time when family reunions happen, and class reunions.
“The town is one big, happy family.”
Post 527 will play its part.
The Legion food stands specials will be firehouse pork chops Thursday and battered cod fish sandwiches Friday.
There will be a plain or BBQ pork supper from 4-7 p.m. Saturday in the Legion Home, sponsored by the Sons of the American Legion.
The Legion Auxiliary will sell homemade pies Friday and Saturday in the park.
“There’s great food,” Geiken said.
He said there’s a lot of clubs and organizations that take part each year.
For the kids there will be a kiddie tractor pull at 3 p.m. Saturday.
Swyear Amusements, Inc., will have rides and games set up during the event. Wrist band specials will be $22 Thursday and Friday nights and Saturday afternoon and night.
Kids can also participate in waterball set up by the Cissna Park Fire Department. It begins at 2 p.m. Saturday.
There will be three dances during the “reunion”.
Craig & Tony Band will play from 9 p.m. until midnight Thursday. TBT Band will play from 9 p.m. until 1 a.m. Friday. Feuding Hillbillies will provide the music from 9:30 p.m. until 1:30 a.m. Saturday.
Other music during the event will be a talent show at 7:30 p.m. Thursday. There will be a junior division, ages 14 and under, and senior division, ages 15-21. Contact Lynn Hasselbring at lynn.hasselbring@cpschool.org for an entry form or more information.
Back Paiges, began in 1992 by four musicians from Buckley, will play at 8 p.m. Friday.
Dennis Stroughmatt & Honky-tonk Circus Band will perform at 8 p.m. Saturday.
There’s drawing each evening.
On Thursday there will be five cash prizes — $100 if the person is present or $50 if they’re not.
Five cash prizes will be handed out Friday — $200 if present or $100 if not.
On Saturday is the grand prize: a 2019 Ford Escape or $20,000 cash.
The parade will be noon Saturday.
“For many of the locals Old Settlers means the end of summer,” Geiken said.