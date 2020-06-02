The Iroquois County Historical Society and staff members of the Old Courthouse Museum, 103 W. Cherry, Watseka, along with the Iroquois County Genealogical Society, are planning to re-open at the museum June 15. Hours for both the museum and ICGS will be 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday.
Restrictions will be in place to protect museum volunteers, employees and visitors. Face coverings will be required inside the museum and this will be strictly enforced – those who try to enter without a face covering will be asked to leave. Hand sanitizer will be furnished and visitors will be encouraged to use it. No big groups will be allowed at this time. All visitors will be required to sign-in outside the office when they visit. Surfaces which come into a lot of contact will be wiped down and sanitized as needed.
The ICGS will require visitors to wear face coverings and follow social-distancing standards. Because the research rooms are small, researches will be restricted to one per room.
For now, the Art Gallery is empty but the works are Greta Taylor are set to be displayed. Hopefully her works will be kept on display until late September.
With everyone being shut-in, the museum offers three floors of displays depicting the history of Iroquois County townships and villages. Things you may find of interest are a bedpan display set up at the entry-way to the museum; farming equipment, the old jail, a country store and post office, doctors' room and veterinarian room in the basement; and an all-faith chapel, the old courtroom, a one-room school, military room, country kitchen and more on the second floor. The first-floor also features a Victorian parlor, Native American room and several display cases featuring all sorts of items. There are many, many more displays not listed here.
If you need more information about the museum, call 815-432-2215; if you need more information about the ICGS, call 815-432-3730 during normal business hours.