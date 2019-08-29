The newest member of the Watseka Police Department is probably the cutest one ever.
Recently Levi Cross, 2 1/2, was made an honorary Junior Chief of Police of the department Aug. 20.
Watseka Chief Jeremy Douglas and Det. Curtis Marcott and Officer Mark Harris, and Hoopeston Police Officer Josh Douglas traveled to Peoria’s OSF St. Francis Hospital to surprise Levi and his family. Levi is being treated for cancer and the officers wanted to do something to cheer him up.
Chief Douglas performed the honorary swearing in for Levi, and presented him with a Certificate of Appointment, an official Watseka Police cap, and a gold star embossed with his name, his rank of Honorary Police Chief and star number 1.
Also at the ceremony were Levi’s parents, Daniel and Pamela, and brother Liam, 6.
Pamela said the family was surprised with the gesture and both boys were thrilled to meet the officers.
“We did know that they were wanting to do something once we were home,” Pamela said. “The last time (it was planned) Levi ended up in the ER that same day.”
She said when it was determined they would visit Levi in the hospital the officers wanted to make sure that he was up to having some visitors.
“We had no idea he was going to become an Honorary Junior Police Chief that day,” she said. “And we didn't realize how much detail they were going to put into everything! It was amazing. Such a fun and incredible blessing.”
The officers made the trip early in the morning. When they arrived at Levi’s room, he was asleep. “He work to the officers around his room,” she said.
“He was excited when daddy asked if he wanted the badge on. Levi nodded his head ‘Yes’ with a bid smile,” she said, noting that he did become a little hesitant at first when the badge was about to be pinned on him.
“Levi loves it and still loves to wear his badge,” she said. “I still can’t believe it has his name on it. And he loves the new bracelet with the thin blue line on it. He literally wears several each and every day.
“Liam was so excited, too,” she said. “He was handcuffing everybody, Officer Douglas, Chief Douglas…he even snuck up and surprised a nurse by handcuffing her. It was great.”
Pamela said the family is blessed to have had the opportunity to spend time with the officers.
“I mean they woke up at who knows what time to leave Watseka by 5:30 a.m., then made the two hour drive just to spend a little time with our family to then make the two hour drive home,” she said. “Words can not describe the love we feel from our community. It's completely incredible.”
She said, too, that she wants to community to know how caring the officers are. “In our eyes they went above and beyond. It’s one of those stories I wish the whole world could hear because that is what community is all about - uplifting those who are hurting or struggling. to be a light in the darkest of places. To be the hands and feet of Jesus here on Earth.”
Pamela said Levi continues to be a happy little boy throughout all his treatments.
“Levi has had many ups and downs, and this summer has been quite the rollercoaster of a ride,” she said. “He's had three progressions of cancer since June, and the plan for him changes almost daily. Despite everything he's been through though, Levi has such a sweet, happy spirit about him.
“He is winning hearts everyday and his story is touching more lives than I think we will ever know. Our family has some tough decisions to make in the coming months ahead and we would love the prayers for wisdom in these decisions.
“We are never without Hope and we are never without the Love of Christ and the Grace for each new day before us. Thank you all so much for truly showing love to our family. We are forever grateful.”
The visit from the officers left an impression on more than just Levi.
“I asked big brother Liam later that night what he wanted to be when he grows up, as part of his first day of school paper. His reply, "A police officer". His life too, has been impacted by our community of officers,” he said.
Mayor John Allhands said in a prepared statement, “Levi is a brave young man and we are honored to make him an honorary member of the Watseka Police.”
“It was an honor to take time to spend with such a special family," Douglas said. "Their beliefs and positive outlook is something I personally admire.We just wanted to share a special moment with an extraordinary family and young man and let them know we are all behind them and they are in our prayers and thoughts."