One person was taken into custody after leading police through several counties and into another state.
The incident happened at about 10:30 a.m. Aug. 8.
Preliminary investigation indicates state police were notified by Danville Police Department about an aggravated unlawful use of weapon and aggravated kidnapping that occurred in Danville.
The ISP Communications Center dispatched over the Illinois State Police Emergency Radio Network (ISPERN) the offender and offending vehicle information for inter-agency
coordination.
The offender was located by the ISP District 21 Troopers at the intersection of US Route 24 and US Route 45, Gilman. Troopers attempted to stop the vehicle, however the driver refused to stop and a pursuit ensued.
The pursuit went through Gilman, Watseka, north on Route 1 and east on Route 52 to Sheldon. The vehicle pursuit crossed over into Indiana and ended on 250W Road, south of the intersection of IN Route 14 and 250W Road, Newton County, Indiana.
The subject was taken into custody by ISP Troopers and turned over to Danville Police Department. There is no further information available at this time.
A request for more information from the Danville Police Department, the primary agency handling the incident, has not been answered as of this writing.
More information will be reported as it becomes available.