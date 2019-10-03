On Oct. 2 more than 30 chamber members and guests attended the Business After Hours hosted by Gibson Health of Watseka. Amanda Hibbs, executive director of the Chamber, welcomed all in attendance and everyone enjoyed visiting, networking and refreshments, according to a news release.
Hibbs then introduced Gibson Area Hospital’s CEO Rob Schmitt, who thanked everyone for coming out. He said they are proud to be a gold sponsor with the chamber and they look forward to serving the Watseka Area. Gibson Health of Watseka provides family health and maternity care, internal medicine, orthopedics, behavioral wellness, urology, and women’s health. They are located at 806 E. Walnut Street in Watseka and can be reached by phone calling 815-432-1078. Their website is www.gibsonhospital.org.
Business After Hours is a program of the Watseka Area Chamber of Commerce, designed to provide networking opportunities for area businesses and organizations, as well as to help promote the community through the success of its members. For more information about chamber activities, contact Amanda Hibbs at the chamber office at 815-432-2416.