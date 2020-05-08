Testing for novel coronavirus, COVID-19, was done to ensure safety for everyone at a county nursing center, where 33 cases were confirmed to be positive.
Molly Gaus, senior director of marketing and communications for Ascension Living, which owns Ascension Presence Merkle Knipprath in Clifton, confirmed Friday that there were a number of cases at the nursing center.
“The health and safety of our residents and associates continues to be our first priority. Every action and measure we put in place reflects our commitment to protecting people who are at higher risk for adverse health complications,” she said via email.
“Out of an abundance of caution to ensure the safety of our staff and residents, we proactively conducted COVID-19 testing. As a result of those tests, we learned that five Merkle-Knipprath staff members and 28 nursing center residents have tested positive for COVID-19. Thanks to the tests, we were able to identify individuals with the virus who were asymptomatic, which allowed our team to quickly implement additional precautions.
“Any residents with a positive test or who are symptomatic are being isolated in a designated unit and treated in accordance with guidance from the CDC. Those residents are cared for by designated, specially trained healthcare personnel who do not interact with other residents or units within the community. Residents who do not have symptoms related to COVID-19 or tested negatively are treated in a separate part of the building and are cared for by a different designated team to mitigate any possible exposure to COVID-19.
“We have implemented visitation restrictions designed to protect our residents, associates and families; instituted comprehensive screening of all who enter our community; adopted universal face masking of all associates and clinical partners; conducting stringent deep cleaning; and are maintaining open communications with family members. We will continue to implement ways to keep our residents and associates safe while continuing to be the skilled nursing partner our residents and healthcare system need in this most challenging time, including additional testing as it becomes available.
“Our team is doing a heroic job in providing care and adapting to these unprecedented times as we provide care to all who have underlying medical conditions that have brought them to our community. In the midst of all of these clinical precautions, our focus remains on ensuring our residents and families feel safe and connected during this time. Our team is working as one to provide joy and support during this most unbelievable time. We are thankful for the support of the local community, government officials and our co-workers who continue to help us to provide care and support to those we are privileged to serve,” Gaus said.
As of press time, Iroquois County has 87 confirmed cases, with 25 people recovered and out of isolation. Five are hospitalized, and 55 remain isolated in their homes. Two people have have passed away.
At a press conference Thursday afternoon, Iroquois County officials noted that the county health department releases information regularly about the latest numbers. The state health department website lists additional information, but that website is updated less often than the county statistics are given.
The state website lists information about confirmed positive COVID-19 cases by zip code at https://www.dph.illinois.gov/covid19/covid19-statistics. Currently that website shows 60927, Clifton, has 38 cases, 60922, Chebanse, has 10 cases, 60912, Beaverville, has 6 cases, and 60955, Onarga, has seven cases.
Information about long term care facilities with cases of COVID-19 among residents and staff can be found at https://www.dph.illinois.gov/covid19/long-term-care-facility-outbreaks-covid-19. That website is updated once a week.