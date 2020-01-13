No injuries were reported but a Chebanse driver was issued a citation after a three-vehicle accident that included a school bus.
The accident occurred at 7:36 a.m. Jan. 13 at Old Route 45 and County Road 3100 North in Iroquois County.
According to Illinois State Police reports, a 2007 gray Pontiac driven by Reid Busick, 18, Chebanse, was eastbound on 3100 North Road at the intersection of Old Route 45. A 2000 beige Ford F-250 was northbound on Old Route 45 at the intersection of 3100 North Road. The 2019 yellow IC School Bus driven by Leo Hoaglund, 71, Clfiton, was westbound on 3100 North stopped at the intersection of Old Route 45.
Busick had one passenger, a 14-year-old from Chebanse, and the school bus had two passengers, a five-year-old and a six-year-old, both from Clifton.
According to police reports, the Pontiac failed to yield the right-of-way to the Ford, causing the Ford to strike the Pontiac. The Ford then struck the school bus and a utility pole. The utility poll broke off and landed on the hood of the school bus. No injuries were reported.
Busick was cited for failure to yield right-of-way at a stop sign.