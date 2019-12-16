The Watseka High School Student Council hosted its annual senior citizen lunch on Dec. 13.
Student council members dressed in festive attire to serve a holiday meal to senior citizens in the spirit of the holidays.
Also taking part in the event were the high school's jazz band and choir.
The band played several holiday favorite tunes to be enjoyed by the seniors as they congregated and ate their meals. The choir also sang several songs including "Holiday Road", "Mary, Did You Know?" and "Night of Silence/Silent Night" which required crowd participation.
2019 senior class President, Kadyn Stevens, said she the group was happy to host the event and was happy to be able to spread cheer to the elderly citizens from around Watseka.
"We are always excited to give back to the public and see how excited the senior citizens get for the event," said Stevens.
"We usually spend about a month planning the lunch and getting everything ready. We have all of our members do certain tasks and it all comes together in the end. I always look forward to this event because I get to see my grandparents and I get to see everyone else kick off the holiday season and I am excited about giving back."