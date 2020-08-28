Police
CITY
WATSEKA
Aug. 28
Watseka Police responded to a report of a suspicious person in the 200 block of N. Jefferson at 7:53 a.m. on Aug. 26.
Watseka Police responded to a report of a violation of an order of protection in the 600 block of E Walnut at 8:14 a.m. on Aug. 26.
Watseka Police responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle in the 200 block of E. Lincoln at 9:51 a.m. on Aug. 26.
Watseka Police responded to a report of an animal complaint in the 700 block of E. Ash at 11:17 a.m. on Aug.26.
Watseka Police responded to a report of a domestic issue in the 400 block of E. Oak St. at 11:58 a.m. on Aug. 26.
Watseka Police responded to a report of a reckless driver in the 500 block of S. Second St. at 2:01 p.m. on Aug. 26.
Watseka Police responded to a report of a juvenile problem in the 500 block of E. Oak St. at 3:43 p.m. on Aug. 26.
Watseka Police responded to a report of theft in the 500 block of Martin Ave. at 5:11 p.m. on Aug. 26.
Watseka Police responded to a report of an animal complaint in the 300 block of W. Victory at 6:05 p.m. on Aug. 26.
Watseka Police responded to a report of an animal complaint in the 500 block of N. Market at 6:10 p.m. on Aug. 26.
Watseka Police responded to a report of an animal complaint in the 100 block of S. Brown at 6:37 p.m. on Aug. 26.
Watseka Police responded to a report of a domestic issue in the 400 block of W. North at 8:21 p.m. on Aug. 26.
Watseka Police conducted a traffic stop in the 200 block of N. Jefferson at 11:05 p.m. on Aug. 26. The driver was given a warning for speed.
Watseka Police responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle in the 700 block of W. Walnut St. at 1:40 a.m. on Aug. 27.
Watseka Police responded to a report of an animal complaint in the 300 block of E. Ash at 10:38 a.m. on Aug. 27.
Watseka Police responded to a report of a reckless driver in the 1000 block of N. Jefferson at 11:23 a.m. on Aug. 27.
Watseka Police responded to a report of a 9-1-1 hang up in the 1700 block of E. Walnut at 11:51 a.m.
Watseka Police responded to a report of disorderly conduct in the 300 block of W. Park Ave. at 12:01 p.m. on Aug. 27.
Watseka Police responded to a report of theft in the 400 block of E. Cherry at 3:05 p.m. on Aug. 27.
Watseka Police responded to a report of a vehicle complaint in the 900 block of S. Fourth St. at 9:31 p.m. on Aug. 27.
Watseka Police responded to a report of a suspicious person in the 400 block of E. Cherry at 9:32 p.m. on Aug. 27.
Watseka Police responded to a report of a vehicle complaint in the 400 block of W. Walnut at 11:27 p.m. on Aug. 27.
Watseka Police responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle in the 300 block of E. Walnut at 1:17 a.m. on Aug. 28.
Watseka Police responded to a report of a domestic issue in the 500 block of E. Walnut at 5:44 a.m. on Aug. 28.