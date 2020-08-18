COUNTY
Aug. 18, 2020
Arrests:
Iroquois County Sheriff's Police arrested Raven Stakoski, 18, Milford on Aug. 15. According to police reports, Satkoski was charged with aggravated battery. Satkoski was transported to the Iroquois County Jail where he remains in lieu of bond.
Iroquois County Sheriff's Police arrested Summer Handy, 39, Delphi, Ind. on Aug. 15. According to police reports, Handy was charged with possession of methamphetamine, driving while license suspended and speeding. Handy was transported to the Iroquois County Jail where she posted the required bond and was released.
Iroquois County Sheriff's Police arrested Kristopher Gast, 42, West Lafayette, Ind. on Aug. 15. According to police reports, Gast was charged with possession of methamphetamine. Gast was transported to the Iroquois County Jail where he posted the required bond and was released.
Iroquois County Sheriff's Police arrested Kelly McCray, 44, Martinton on Aug. 17. According to police reports, McCray was wanted on an outstanding Iroquois County Warrant charging her with failing to appear on a domestic battery charge. McCray was transported to the Iroquois County Jail where she posted the required bond and was released.