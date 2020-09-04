Sept. 4, 2020
CITY
WATSEKA
Watseka Police responded to a fight call in the 200 block of E. Fairman at 11:44 a.m. on Aug. 31.
Watseka Police responded to a report of disorderly conduct in the 300 block of E. Ash at 2:16 p.m. on Aug. 31.
Watseka Police responded to a report of theft in the 300 block of E. Cherry St. at 2:20 p.m. on Aug. 31.
Watseka Police responded to a report of criminal damage to property in the 200 block of E. Oak at 4:57 p.m. on Aug. 31.
Watseka Police responded to a domestic in the 100 block of W. Park at 6:47 p.m. on Aug. 31.
Watseka Police responded to a domestic in the 500 block of E. Oak St. at 9:29 p.m. on Aug. 31.
Watseka Police responded to a report of suspicious circumstances in the 400 block of E. Walnut St. at 1:47 p.m. on Sept. 1.
Watseka Police responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle in the 500 block of S. Tenth St. at 2:54 p.m. on Sept. 1.
Watseka Police responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle in the 600 block of Porter Ave. at 6:12 p.m. on Sept. 1.
Watseka Police responded to a domestic in the 100 block of W. Mulberry St. at 6:59 p.m. on Sept. 1.
Watseka Police responded to a fight in progress in the 200 block of W. Walnut St. at 11:41 p.m. on Sept. 1.
Watseka Police conducted a traffic stop in the 300 block of E. Walnut at 12:17 a.m. on Sept. 2. The driver was given a warning for failure to signal.
Watseka Police responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle in the 400 block of W. Mulberry at 6:56 p.m. on Sept. 2.
Watseka Police responded to a disturbance in the 100 block of Burch Ct. at 1:43 p.m. on Sept. 2.
Watseka Police responded to a report of fraud in the 700 block of Hanson Dr. at 4:10 p.m. on Sept. 2.
Watseka Police responded to an animal complaint in the 400 block of E. Walnut at 7:01 p.m. on Sept. 2.
Watseka Police responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle in the 400 block of W. Walnut St. at 11:43 p.m. on Sept. 2.
Watseka Police responded to a report of a suspicious person in the 1200 block of N. Jefferson at 12:21 a.m. on Sept. 3.
Watseka Police responded to a report of a disturbance in the 200 block of W. Walnut at 1:15 a.m. on Sept. 3.
Watseka Police responded to a report of an activated alarm in the 500 block of E. Ash St. at 10:35 a.m. on Sept. 3.
Watseka Police responded to a report of theft in the 400 block of e. Hickory at 12:11 p.m. on Sept. 3.
Watseka Police responded to a report of theft in the 600 block of N. Market at 4:51 p.m. on Sept. 3.
Watseka Police responded to a report of a reckless driver in the 180 block of US 24 at 6:22 p.m. on Sept. 3.
Watseka Police responded to a report of theft in the 400 block of W. Walnut at 2:11 a.m. on Sept. 4.
Arrests:
Watseka Police arrested Nicholas A. Spring, 26, Watseka, in the 300 block of W. Walnut St. at 7:15 p.m. on Aug. 31. Spring was charged with theft under $500, two counts of resisting a police officer, and possession of a hypodermic needle. Spring was transported to the Iroqouois County Jail.
Accidents:
Watseka Police investigated a one vehicle accident in the 700 block of E. Walnut at 11:33 a.m. on Aug. 31. According to police reports, a vehicle driven by Louis J. Surprenant, 64, Watseka was in a parking lot when he fell asleep. The Surprenant vehicle then moved forward, striking the building. No injuries were reported and no citations were issued. Damage was estimated at over $500.
Watseka Police investigated a three vehicle accident in the 1000 block of E. Grant at 4:04 p.m. on Sept. 1. According to police reports, a vehicle driven by Nathan F. Nasers, 23, Watseka, struck a vehicle from behind that was driven by Vonda R. Pratt, 57, Hoopeston. The impact of that crash then pushed the Pratt vehicle into a vehicle driven by Michael J. Buhrmester, 74, Watseka. No injuries were reported and no citations were issued. Damage was estimated at over $1500.