CITY
April 24, 2020
Watseka
Watseka Police responded to a juvenile problem in the 400 block of N. Third St. at 3:58 p.m. on Aug. 19.
Watseka Police responded to a domestic issue in the 300 block of E. Fairman at 4:53 p.m. on Aug. 19.
Watseka Police responded to an animal complaint in the 1700 block of E. Walnut St. at 7:22 p.m. on Aug. 19.
Watseka Police conducted a traffic stop in the 600 block of E. Ash at 11:16 p.m. on Aug. 19. The driver was given a warning for lighting.
Watseka Police responded to a report of a suspicious person in the 1000 block of N. Jefferson at 10:29 a.m. on Aug. 20.
Watseka Police responded to a report of illegal burning in the 300 block of E. Mulberry at 8:01 p.m. on Aug. 20.
Watseka Police responded to an animal complaint in the 700 block of W. Walnut at 8:40 p.m. on Aug. 20.
Watseka Police responded to a disturbance in the 300 block of W. Victory at 9:31 p.m. on Aug. 20.
Watseka Police responded to a report of a suspicious person in the 100 block of W. Fleming St. on Aug. 20.
Watseka Police responded to a fight in progress in the 400 block of E. Walnut St. at 9:06 a.m. on Aug. 21.
Watseka Police responded to a civil complaint in the 300 block of E. Hickory at 2:11 p.m. on Aug.21.
Watseka Police responded to a report of a suspicious person in the 700 block of W. Walnut St. on Aug. 21.
Watseka Police responded to a city ordinance violation in the 400 block of E. Walnut St. on Aug. 21.
Watseka Police responded to a civil disturbance in the 400 block of E. Walnut on Aug. 21.
Watseka Police responded to a report of a possible DUI in the 400 block of W. Walnut on Aug. 21.
Watseka Police responded to an animal complaint in the 700 block of W. Walnut at 9:52 p.m. on Aug. 21.
Watseka Police conducted a traffic stop in the 500 block of W. Walnut St. at 10:46 p.m. on Aug. 21. The driver was given a warning for speed.
Watseka Police responded to a disturbance in the 800 lock of W. Lafayette at 11 p.m. on Aug. 21.
Watseka Police responded to a neighborhood problem in the 400 block of South Third at 12:25 a.m. on Aug. 22.
Watseka Police responded to a report of disorderly conduct in the 400 block of E. Walnut at 11:05 a.m.. on Aug. 22.
Watseka Police responded to a report of disorderly conduct in the 400 block of E. Walnut at 12:09 p.m. on Aug. 22.
Watseka Police responded to a civil disturbance in the 300 block of E. Hickory at 2:09 p.m. on Aug. 22.
Watseka Police responded to an animal complaint in the 500 block of E. Mulbery at 2:44 p.m. on Aug. 22.
Watseka Police responded to a report of disorderly conduct in the 200 block of S. Second at 4:48 p.m. on Aug. 22.
Watseka Police responded to a report of a disturbance in the 200 block of E. Fairman at 8:31 p.m. on Aug. 22.
Watseka Police responded to a report of disorderly conduct in the 500 block of E. Hickory at 10:45 a.m. on Aug. 23.
Watseka Police responded to a report of loud music in the 500 block of N. Fifth at 2:02 p.m. on Aug. 23.
Watseka Police responded to a report of criminal damage to a vehicle in the 600 block of N. Market at 3:46 p.m. on Aug. 23.
Watseka Police responded to a report of suspicious circumstances in the 500 block of E. Hickory at 4:22 p.m. on Aug. 23.
Watseka Police responded to an animal complaint in the 700 block of W. Walnut at 9:36 p.m. on Aug. 23.
Watseka Police conducted a traffic stop in the 500 block of E. Walnut at 10:17 p.m. on Aug. 23. The driver was given a warning for lighting.
Watseka Police conducted a traffic stop in the 300 block of W. Victory at 10:32 p.m. on Aug. 23. The driver was given a warning for faulty equipment.
Arrests:
Watseka Police arrested Tarrence Munson, 42, Watseka in the 400 block of W. Walnut at 1:16 a.m. Munson was charged with criminal trespass to land and disorderly conduct. Munson was transported to the Iroquois County Jail.