CITY
WATSEKA
July 31, 2020
Watseka Police responded to a report of a suspicious person at 8:20 a.m. on July 29 in the 100 block of S. Yount St.
Watseka Police conducted a traffic stop at 8:54 a.m. on July 29 in the 1000 block of E. Walnut St.
Watseka Police responded to a report of a hypodermic needle at 9:42 a.m. on July 29 in the 600 block of E. Cherry St.
Watseka Police responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle at 10:37 a.m. on July 29 in the 100 block of S. Fourth St.
Watseka Police responded to a report of illegal dumping at 10:48 a.m. on July 29 in the 800 block of N. Virginia St.
Watseka Police responded to a report of illegal burning at 12:15 p.m. on July 29 in the 400 block of E. Walnut St.
Watseka Police responded to a report of a suspicious person in at 2:51 p.m. on July 29 in the 900 block of S. Fourth St.
Watseka Police responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle at 7:28 p.m. on July 29 in the 1100 block of N. Jefferson St.
Watseka Police conducted a traffic stop at 8:05 p.m. on July 29 in the 400 block of W. Walnut St. The driver was given a warning for disobeying a stop light.
Watseka Police responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle at 10:11 p.m. on July 29 in the 200 block of N. Brianna Dr.
Watseka Police responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle at 10:29 p.m. in the 100 block of E. Walnut St.
Watseka Police conducted a traffic stop at 10:45 p.m. on July 29 in the 400 block of W. Walnut St. The driver was given a warning for an equipment violation.
Watseka Police conducted a traffic stop at 10:52 p.m. on July 29 in the 300 block of W. Walnut St. The driver was given a warning for speeding.
Watseka Police responded to a report of a suspicious person at 2:26 a.m. on July 30 in the 500 block of W. Walnut St.
Watseka Police responded to a report of an animal complaint at 7:52 a.m. on July 30 in the 500 block of E. Walnut St.
Watseka Police responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle at 3:56 p.m. on July 30 in the 100 block of W. Oak St.
Watseka Police responded to a report of a disturbance at 5:49 p.m. on July 30 in the 300 block of W. Mulberry.
Watseka Police responded to a report of a reckless driver at 8:30 p.m. on July 30 in the 900 block of N. Chicago St.
Watseka Police responded to a report of a a disturbance at 12:41 a.m. on July 31 in the 100 block of W. Fleming St.
Watseka Police responded to a report of an animal complaint at 12:58 a.m. on July 31 in the 500 block of E. Hickory St.
Watseka Police responded to a report of a suspicious person at 1 a.m. on July 31 in the 200 block of W. Mulberry.
Watseka Police responded to a report of a neighborhood dispute at 2:24 p.m. on July 31 in the 400 block of N. Second St.
Watseka Police responded to a report of a child custody matter at 6:45 p.m. on July 31 in the 500 block of N. Fourth St.
Watseka Police responded to a report of a vehicle complaint at 7:06 p.m. on July 31 in the 500 block of N. Fourth St.
Watseka Police responded to a report of a suspicious person at 10:11 p.m. in the 400 block of N. Brianna Dr.
Watseka Police responded to a report of a fight in progress at 12:59 a.m. on August 1 in the 300 block of S. Third St.
Watseka Police responded to a domestic call at 1:35 a.m. on August 1 in the 700 block of S. Second St.
Watseka Police responded to a report of telephone harassment at 7:48 a.m. on August 1 in the 800 block of N. Virginia St.
Watseka Police conducted a traffic stop at 8:35 a.m. on August 1 in the 1000 block of N. Jefferson. The driver was given a warning for registration.
Watseka Police responded to an animal complaint at 11:36 a.m. on August 1 in the 500 block of E. Oak St.
Watseka Police responded to a report of a disturbance at 12:12 p.m. on August 1 in the 1700 block of E. Walnut.
Watseka Police responded to a report of an unwanted person at 1:46 p.m. on August 1 in the 100 block of Hubbard Ct.
Watseka Police responded to a report of a disturbance at 4:09 p.m. on August 1 in the 500 block of E. Oak St.
Watseka Police provided a motorist assistance at 7:50 p.m. on August 1 in the 1400 block of W. Lafayette St.
Accidents:
Watseka Police investigated a two vehicle accident at 3:14 p.m. on July 31 in the E. 1900 block of US 24 on July 31. According to police reports, a vehicle driven by Joshua E. Heeren, 41, Watseka, was working in capacity as an Iroquois County Sheriff's officer when he pulled to the side of the road and activated his emergency lights. A vehicle driven by Corva L. Hamel, 50, Osceloa, Missouri, then failed to slow or change lanes and struck Heeren as he began to make a U turn. Both Hamel and a passenger were taken to Riverside by Riverside Ambulance with non-life threatening injuries. Damage was estimated at over $1500.
Arrests:
Watseka Police arrested Timothy R. Anderson, 32, Watseka at 4:57 p.m. on July 29 in the 200 block of W. Walnut St. Anderson was wanted on a Livingston County warrant for failure to appear on traffic offense charges and was transported to the Iroquois County Jail.