CITY
Augustl 19, 2020
Watseka
Watseka Police responded to a domestic in the 500 block of N. Fifth St. at 9:26 a.m. on Aug. 17.
Watseka Police responded to a report of stalking in the 600 block of E. Walnut St. at 9:47 a.m. on Aug. 17.
Watseka Police responded to a report of a suspicious person in the 800 block of N. Virginia at 10:26 a.m. on Aug. 17.
Watseka Police responded to a civil disturbance in the 300 block of E. Hickory at 10:43 a.m. on Aug. 17.
Watseka Police responded to a report of a reckless driver in the 1700 block of E. Walnut St. at 11:25 a.m. on Aug. 17.
Watseka Police responded to a report of child abuse in the 300 block of N. Chicago at 1:42 p.m. on Aug. 17.
Watseka Police responded to a report of an unwanted person in the 100 block of Lawkview Ct. at 3:14 p.m. on Aug. 17.
Watseka Police conducted a traffic stop in the 600 block of N. Sixth St. at 3:44 p.m. on Aug. 17. The driver was given a warning for a stop sign violation.
Watseka Police responded to a to a report of fraud in the 100 block of E. Walnut St. at 3:46 p.m. on Aug. 17.
Watseka Police responded to a 9-1-1 hang up in the 1400 block of E. Walnut at 3:48 p.m. on Aug. 17.
Watseka Police responded to a disturbance in the 100 block of Lakeview Ct. at 4:25 p.m. on Aug. 17.
Watseka Police responded to a report of a reckless driver in the 1100 block of E. Walnut at 5:02 p.m. on Aug. 17. Watseka Police responded to a disturbance in the 100 block of W. Fleming at 6:31 p.m. on Aug. 17. Watseka Police responded to a report of criminal damage to property at 7:19 p.m. on Aug. 17.
Watseka Police responded to a disturbance in the 700 block of W. Walnut at 12:15 a.m. on Aug. 18.
Watseka Police responded to a disturbance in the 200 block of W. Hickory at 2:19 a.m. on Aug. 18.
Watseka Police responded to a report of an unwanted person in the 200 block of W. Hickory at 7:18 a.m. on Aug. 18.
Watseka Police responded to a report of trespassing in the 100 block of W. North at 8:34 a.m. on Aug. 18.
Watseka Police responded to a vehicle complaint in the 1700 block of E. Walnut at 5:10 p.m. on Aug. 18.
Watseka Police responded to a disturbance in the 200 block of W. Hickory at 5:10 p.m. on Aug. 18.
Watseka Police conducted a traffic stop in the 100 block of W. Mulberry at 6:12 p.m. on Aug. 18. The driver was given a warning for speeding.
Watseka Police responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle in the 1000 block of E. Walnut at 9:30 p.m. on Aug. 18.
Watseka Police responded to a domestic issue in the 300 block of N. Fourth St. at 12:11 a.m. on Aug. 19.
Watseka Police responded to an animal complaint in the 400 block of W. North at 12:50 a.m. on Aug. 19.