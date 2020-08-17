Police blotter
Aug. 17, 2020
CITY
WATSEKA
Watseka Police provided a motorist assistance in the 1700 block of E. Walnut St. at 10:06 a.m. on Aug. 14.
Watseka Police responded to a report of a possible DUI in the 100 block of N. Jefferson at 3:15 p.m. on Aug. 14.
Watseka Police responded to a report of juvenile problem in the 300 block of W. Hickory at 3:36 p.m. on Aug. 14.
Watseka Police responded to a report of an animal complaint in the 500 block of E. Cherry at 3:47 p.m. on Aug. 14.
Watseka Police responded to a report of narcotics found in the 1000 block of E. Walnut at 4:39 p.m. on Aug. 14.
Watseka Police responded to a report of loud music in the 500 block of E. Elm at 10:37 p.m. on Aug. 14.
Watseka Police responded to a report of a suspicious person in the 700 block of W. Walnut at 10:57 p.m. on Aug. 14.
Watseka Police responded to a report of an animal complaint in the 500 block of E. Walnut at 2:03 a.m. on Aug. 15.
Watseka Police responded to a report of drug traffic in the 800 block of W. Washington at 2:03 p.m. on Aug. 15.
Watseka Police responded to a report of reckless driving in the 500 block of W. North at 3:14 p.m. on Aug. 15.
Watseka Police responded to a report of a neighborhood problem in the 500 block of E. Ash at 4:11 p.m. on Aug. 15.
Watseka Police responded to a report of of trespassing in the 300 block of W. Park Ave. at 5:36 p.m. on Aug. 15.
Watseka Police provided a motorist assistance in the 200 block of E. Walnut at 5:38 p.m. on Aug. 15.
Watseka Police responded to a report of disorderly conduct in the 400 block of N. Second at 8:38 p.m. on Aug. 15.
Watseka Police responded to a report of fraud in the 100 block of Hubbard Ct. at 8:53 p.m. on Aug. 15.
Watseka Police responded to a report of an unwanted person in the 800 block of E. Walnut at 9 p.m. on Aug. 15.
Watseka Police responded to a 9-1-1 hang up in the 500 block of E. Hickory at 9:32 p.m. on Aug. 15.
Watseka Police responded to a report of a domestic in the 100 block of E. Oak at 10 p.m. on Aug. 15.
Watseka Police responded to a report of a suspicious person in the 200 block of E. Walnut at 1:53 a.m. on Aug. 16.
Watseka Police responded to a report of a child custody matter in the 400 block of W. Walnut St. at 3:07 p.m. on Aug. 16.
Watseka Police responded to a report of criminal damage to property in the 400 block of E. Ash at 3:08 p.m. on Aug. 16.
Watseka Police responded to a report of an animal complaint in the 900 block of W. North St. at 3:48 p.m. on Aug. 16.
Watseka Police responded to a report of an unwanted person in the 200 block of W. Hickory at 4:53 p.m. on Aug. 16.
Watseka Police responded to a report of a disturbance in the 200 block of E. Fairman at 4:54 p.m. on Aug. 16.
Watseka Police responded to a report of a neighborhood problem in the 400 block of N. Eighth at 9:41 p.m. on Aug. 16
Watseka Police conducted a traffic stop in the 100 block of E. Ash at 10:17 p.m. on Aug. 16. The driver was given a warning for lighting.
Accidents:
Watseka Police responded to a two vehicle accident in the 500 block of S. Second St. at 10:30 p.m. on Aug. 15. According to police reports, a vehicle driven by Tyler L. Clark, 18, Watseka was backing up when it struck a parked vehicle belonging to Rusty Wagner, Watseka. No injuries were reported and and no citations were issued. Damage was estimated at over $1500.
Arrests:
Watseka Police arrested a 13 year old juvenile in the 100 block of W. Park Ave. at 1:45 p.m. on Aug. 15. The juvenile was arrested for domestic battery and turned over the the Iroquois County Probations Department.