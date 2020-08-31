Aug. 31, 2020
CITY
WATSEKA
Watseka Police responded to a report of a 9-1-1 hang up in the 1400 block of E. Walnut at 11:55 a.m. on Aug. 28.
Watseka Police assisted DCFS in the 800 block of E. Walnut St. at 1:41 p.m. on Aug. 28.
Watseka Police responded to a report of a domestic issue in the 600 block of S. Fifth St. at 3:17 p.m. on Aug. 28.
Watseka Police responded to a report of a of a theft in the 500 block of E. Oak St. at 5:16 p.m. on Aug. 28.
Watseka Police responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle in the 100 block of Fleming St. at 8:48 p.m. on Aug. 28.
Watseka Police responded to a report of harassment in the 100 block of Lakeview Ct. at 1:47 p.m. on Aug. 29.
Watseka Police responded to a report of a suspicious person in the 200 block of W. Park Ave. at 7:49 p.m. on Aug. 29.
Watseka Police responded to a report of a suspicious person in the 100 block of S. Fourth St. at 7:53 p.m. on Aug. 29.
Watseka Police responded to an animal complaint in the 700 block of W. Walnut St. at 10:23 p.m. on Aug. 29.
Watseka Police responded to a report of a an unwanted person in the 900 block of S. Western Ave. at 10:34 p.m. on Aug. 29.
Watseka Police responded to a report of illegal burning in the 100 block of S. Fourth St. at 11:30 p.m. on Aug. 29.
Watseka Police responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle in the 700 block of E. Oak at 12:36 a.m. on Aug. 30.
Watseka Police responded to a report of loud music in the 400 block of E. Hickory at 1:58 a.m. on Aug. 31.
Watseka Police responded to a report of a found hypodermic needle in the 400 block of E. Walnut at 10:54 a.m. on Aug. 31.
Watseka Police responded to a report of a juvenile problem in the 100 block of E. Sheridan at 12:29 p.m. on Aug. 31.
Watseka Police responded to a report of a domestic issue in the 200 block of N. Fourth St. at 1:33 p.m. on Aug. 31.
Watseka Police responded to a report of a juvenile problem in the 800 block of W. Walnut at 3:21 p.m. on Aug. 31.
Watseka Police responded to a report of a suspicious person in the 400 block of W. Walnut St. at 3:53 p.m. on Aug. 31.
Watseka Police responded to a report of a neighborhood problem in the 300 block of N Eighth St. at 5:34 p.m. on Aug. 31.
Watseka Police responded to a report of an animal complaint in the 100 block of Cedar Ct. at 7:13 p.m. on Aug. 31.
Watseka Police responded to a report of child neglect in the 400 block of W. Walnut at 7:49 p.m. on Aug. 31.
Watseka Police responded to a report of suspicious circumstances in the 500 block of E. Oak at 8:49 p.m. on Aug. 31.
Watseka Police responded to a report of a violation of an order of protection in the 900 block of E. Locust at 9:13 p.m. on Aug. 31.
Watseka Police investigated a two vehicle accident in the 300 block of E. Walnut at 4:47 p.m. on Aug. 28. According to police reports, a vehicle driven by Lyle W. Smith, 79, Watseka was backing out of a parking space and did not see a parked vehicle belonging to Sue Frye, Donovan. Damage was estimated at over $1,500. No injuries were reported and no citations were issued.