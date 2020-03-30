Watseka Police responded to a report of a telephone harassment in the 400 block of N. Fifth St. at 10:18 a.m. on March 27.
Watseka Police responded to a city ordinance violation in the 400 block of N. Second at 10:42 a.m. on March 27.
Watseka Police responded to a motorist assist in the 1700 block of E. Walnut at 11L34 a.m. on March 27.
Watseka Police responded to a report of a suspicious person in the 1800 block of N. State Rt. 1 at 12:39 p.m. on March 27.
Watseka Police responded to a report of a suspicious person in the 1200 block of E. Walnut at 9:08 a.m.
Watseka Police responded to a domestic in the 100 block of E. Creekside Ct. at 3:46 p.m. on March 28.
Watseka Police conducted a traffic stop in the 700 block of W. Walnut St. at 4:11 p.m. on March 28. The driver was given a warning for manner of driving.
Watseka Police responded to a report of an unwanted person in the 400 block of E. Elm St. on March 28.
Watseka Police responded to a report of illegal parking in the 200 block of E. Sheridan on March 28.
Watseka Police responded to a domestic in the 500 block of S. Second at 8:46 p.m. on March 29.
Watseka Police responded to a disturbance in the 500 block of N. Third St. at 9:43 p.m. on March 29.
Watseka Police responded to an animal complaint in the 500 block of N. Fifth St. at 9:47 p.m. on March 29.