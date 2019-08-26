Watseka – Members of IL 0879 Watseka recently named Sharon Dines as their new chapter leader, according to a news release. She is responsible for inspiring and motivating members to reach and maintain their weight-loss goals through TOPS® educational programs. Other officers were also elected, including the co-Leader Debbie White, secretary Cathy Moffitt and treasurer Sue Eastbun. In addition to the election of new officers, Dines has appointed Marilyn Horn as weight recorder and Debbie White as assistant weight recorder.
“At TOPS, we understand that losing weight is a journey. It’s hard for every one of us. The constant encouragement and strength from people going through the same issues helps make our chapter successful,” said Dines.
As a volunteer-run, nonprofit organization, TOPS Club Inc.® (Take Off Pounds SensiblySM) counts on caring officers in local chapters to continue the tradition of helping and supporting its members as they make healthy lifestyle changes. Founded more than 70 years ago, TOPS offers an individual approach to weight loss and overall wellness, with thousands of chapters in the U.S. and Canada. Members learn about nutrition, portion control, meal planning, exercise and more at weekly meetings. Consistent group support, health education and recognition are all key components to successful weight management. In fact, TOPS members collectively lose nearly 300 tons of weight each year.
Weekly meetings of TOPS IL0879 Watseka take place at 6:30p.m. Mondays at Senior Center, located at 213 E Cherry St., park in the bank parking lot and enter at the back door. Visitors to a TOPS chapter are welcome to attend their first meeting free of charge. There is a membership fee.
To find another local chapter, visit www.tops.org or call (800) 932-8677.