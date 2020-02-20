The Watseka Family Festival is proud to announce the headliner act for the 2020 Festival, Aug.27-30, country music artists Neal McCoy, who will perform at 8 p.m Aug. 29, according to information provided by the festival committee.
McCoy has released 15 studio albums. In 1993, he broke through with the back-to-back number 1 singles No Doubt About It and Wink. His success continued with two more platinum albums and a gold album, as well as six more Top Ten hits. Including Billy's Got His Beer Goggles On! Neal has been on 17 USO Tours around the world and continues to say it's one of the achievements he's most proud of. He is also the recipient of multiple Humanitarian awards from The Academy of Country Music, The Country Radio Broadcasters and The Masonic Grand Lodge. In 2016 Neal has again made a move to continue his patriotic values by reciting the Pledge of Allegiance "Live" on his Facebook page every morning. He's reached millions of viewers all over the country and around the world. Currently he is at over 1,500 days in a row and going strong.
The Watseka Family Festival is excited to have McCoy headline the festival, according to the press release. The committee feels this will be a big draw for our 2020 festival. Along with McCoy, the festival committee is also proud to announce that we will have a complete carnival midway with rides, food, and games, along with musical entertainment by Nick Lynch Band, Holley Drive, and Rock America. Other activities will include Craft Vendors / Flea Market / Farmers Market and food vendors, Illinois Masonic Family I.D. Program, Toddler Olympics, Switch It Up Gaming Trailer, Slow Boys Tractor Show, a car show, cow chip bingo, kiddie pedal tractor pull, power wheels demo derby, sand volleyball tournament, bean bag tournament, face painting, Elvis Impersonator, Petting Zoo & Pony Rides, Balloon Animals, Barrel Train Rides, Beer Garden, Golf Cart Raffle, Outdoor Events by Iroquois County Pheasants Forever, and much more.
The Watseka Family Festival is a growing event to bring a weekend of fun filled activities and entertainment to the community. Like last year, the festival will be at American Legion Park in Watseka and there will be a $5 general admission gate fee, which will include all entertainment, even Neal McCoy. For more information find the festival on Facebook at Watseka Family Festival.