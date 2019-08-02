A mural of Watchekee was being completed Friday afternoon in downtown Watseka.
The Watseka Kiwainis Club commissioned the work to be done on side of The Zone building.
Lafayette, Indiana, artist Bekki Canine worked on the project this week, and even got a little help from some Watseka Community High School students.
The mural is of Watchekee, for whom the city is named.
Canine explained the mural and how it depicts Watchekee’s life.
“There is a legend that when the evening she was born there was a really bright star, and it looked like clouds that came up and covered the star. The tribal elders decided that was a symbol that she was fated for great things and so she was called Daughter of the Evening Star,” she said.
“That’s why the sky (of the mural) is kind of a stylized sunset,” she said, noting that a star on the mural is depicted as glowing.
“She was part of the Potowatami and they are known for their intricate ribbon appliqué that are kind of stylized nature designed, so that’s what this ribbon is. It’s going kind of east and back around her and then to the east again and then it’s going to be dark again. She was on the Trail of Death at least twice and I think three times, which is walking from this area to Oklahoma,” Canine said, noting some of the mural symbolizes that as well.
She said her stay in Watseka has been good and people have come by to look at the mural as it progresses.
“People have been really nice and lots of people have stopped by to check it out,” she said. “It’s nice to have that kind of encouragement.”
Kay Devine, art teacher at WCHS, said her students got to work on the mural.
“Janice Lubben contacted me and asked if my students would like to be involved in creating a mural to promote pride in our community several months ago,” she said. “She explained that the Kiwanis were ‘dedicated to improving the lives of children one community at a time’. Needless to say, my students were thrilled with the opportunity to help promote pride in Watseka as well as watch a professional artist create a public piece of art. Bekki Canine, the artist, was kind enough to allow our students to actually help paint some of the more basic parts of the mural.