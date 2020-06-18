Elizabeth Martin, known as Mrs. L Martin to her junior high students, recently retired from teaching at Crescent City Grade School.
Martin graduated from Marquette High School in 1974 in her hometown of Michigan City, Indiana. She graduated from DePauw University, Greencastle, Ind., in 1978 with a BA in education. Not securing a teaching position that fall, she took employment with IBM Credit Union in Chicago – this was a sales position but “I loved it,” she said. However, she left that position after marrying and moving to Watseka in 1981.
Though teaching “may have been the job I was destined to do,” Martin worked in many areas, with most involving children. After helping organize the board to start the Watseka Waterwaves swim team, she ended up as a coach for the group from 1992-99. After marrying and relocating to Watseka she helped manage the family Culligan business from 1994-97, she sold an educational line of toys – Discovery Toys – which was based in California, and she taught gymnastics several years and offered tumbling through the now-defunct Iroquois Arts and Education Council. Prior to her teaching, she owned and operated Building Block Preschool with Reta Dowling at the Presbyterian Church in Watseka from 1982-94.
While earning her Master's degree through Olivet Nazarene University, Martin served as a substitute teacher for four school districts, which included Crescent City. She started teaching junior high English/Language Arts and social studies at CCGS in 2000. Additionally, while at CCGS, she served as the Speech team coach, was the cheerleader advisor, was an RTI instructor, coached Scholastic Bowl, was a junior high dance coordinator, and field trip manager. She noted, “I absolutely loved Speech team. I will truly miss that portion of my work day.”
Martin has agreed to return to CCGS next fall to resume her class instruction for the first semester only. The second semester will be taught by Rhonda Kollmann. Martin won't be serving as Scholastic Bowl coach – she's passing those reigns on to Stephanie Rippe, first grade teacher at CCGS.
Asked what enticed her to seek a position in education, Martin said, “I had many great teachers but would have to say my freshman English teacher, Tom Retseck, instilled the love of literature in me, and I loved the library as a child. Reading has always been a pleasure to me. Teaching seemed to come naturally.”
With 20 years of teaching under her belt, surely there are favorite memories to share. Martin said, “Too many good memories!! The first event which was huge was a three-day trip to Washington, DC, on charter buses! Mrs. Pam Martin, former junior high math and science teacher at CCGS for many years, arranged the itinerary and it was simply fantastic! A three-day trip to St. Louis and Hannibal, Mo., was also a highlight complete with Mark Twain memorabilia and spelunking in caves.”
She continued, “Actually, through the 20 years I have been on fabulous field trips with the students: some for fun (bowling, swimming, picnics), some for learning (art institute, museums, planetarium, aquarium, U of I Science Days) and many enrichment trips to enhance the field of study (Holocaust Museum in Skokie).” Trips also included several dramas, musicals and band concerts which were attended and performed by students from Olivet, Danville and Joliet. Martin added, “The beauty of the small school is every administrator championed field trips and experiences and we were fortunate in a day's notice to secure a bus and go.”
As with almost all careers, processes, tactics and techniques change, so when asked how teaching has changed through the years, Martin said, “People always ask, 'Haven't the kids changed?' My reply is the students have not changed, but society has and that has impacted our students. Technology is a huge game changer. Instant answers and instant gratification. I love the educational opportunities embedded in technology, but it has hindered student research and the thinking process because of instant access. They get frustrated when I insist they use the dictionary, hand-write thank-you letters, and know their address and parent full names! I encourage them to commit at least one phone number to memory in case their phone breaks down! Sounds silly, but true.”
All CCGS 8th grade students are asked to give advice to the next 8th grade class at CCGS so Martin was asked to do the same for teachers and students. She said, “My advice to students and teachers is that 'one must remain flexible at all times!' Also, work hard and play hard. The only failure is not to try at all.”
The thing she will most will be “the staff! I have felt immensely lucky to share my weekdays with such smart, kind, funny, passionate men and women. I will miss the 'aha' moments when the students grasp the material and can transfer the knowledge to other areas.”
All retirees have plans to start with, right? So does Martin: “Well, my first event is to see my son get married in Helena, Mont., on Aug. 1, 2020, in a small ceremony due to the virus; big reception at a later date! I want to travel and, of course, attend my grandchildren's activities.” Her daughter, Molly Roche, a realtor, and her husband, Patrick, who owns a sports bar in Lemont, live in Downers Grove with their children: Anna, 12, Emmy, 10-1/2, Betty, 6, and Murphy, 3. Son Sam is a lawyer in Helena, and Sam's fiance, Allie Weisberg, is a school psychologist.
Liz and her husband, Sam, met after college in Chicago and discovered they knew many of the same people as he attended the University of Illinois. The couple was married Aug. 1, 1981, so they'll be celebrating their 39th anniversary the day their son Sam gets married. Sister-in-law Nancy was also a sorority sister with Liz in college.
In closing her interview, Martin said, “My tenure in Crescent City has been most enjoyable. I have built positive relationships with many students and now love hearing about their adult lives. When you have a student for sixth, seventh and eighth grades, you really grow up with them! It tickles me to now teach their children, but that's when you know it's time to exit! My administrations have always treated me with kindness and respect, and for that I will always be grateful. The community of Crescent City is amazingly supportive and that too has made teaching extraordinary. Several folks even let me use their homes to make movies with my students! It has been a good run and I do plan to substitute when I am not traveling to see friends and family.”
Pam Martin, Crescent City, is a former co-worker of Liz's. Since the two teachers had the same last name (not related), students and colleagues referred to the duo as Mrs. L Martin and Mrs. P Martin. Mrs. P Martin said this about her friend: “The road in an educational career is never straight nor smooth but traveling with a friend could not have been better. As a friend and former colleague, I searched my mind for a funny anecdote to share about Liz; however, there were so many happy times we spent as 'neighbors' down the hallway, I could not land on one.
“Liz was a supportive co-worker as well as a person who helped to challenge the status quo in our small school. Liz would not turn down an opportunity to hep a student learn. We shared cooperative units of study, from short stories and critical thinking, to math review for scholastic bowl. We shared classroom learning units to broaden those links between disciplines that made teaching and learning fun. We taught together, decorated for dances together, went on field trips both long and short. We laughed about, cried about, cussed, and discussed ways to improve our students' futures and broaden their horizons.”
Pam Martin continued, “As always, educational challenges arise, and Liz did not get the final year she deserved. The advent Covid-19 and quarantining altered that final farewell to a year with challenging 'firsts,' including distance learning, and missed favorite units. Though challenges are just a part of being a teacher and rising to that new challenge was certainly achieved.
“During that nearly 20 years of 'hallway sharing,' she made me a better teacher and I hope I helped her in the same way. Retirement is a definite change in the status quo for many teachers, and Liz will be missed by her colleagues and students alike,” Mrs. P Martin said. “Speaking from experience, she will miss them, too. Maybe not the rough patches on that road she traveled, but the sights and people along the way. She was a force to be reckoned with and a joy to teach with. Welcome to the ranks of the retired, we are waiting with open arms my friend.”